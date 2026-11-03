Taiwan Mayor Shows Up for Pride, but the Crowd Has Other Plans

Taiwan’s LGBTQ+ community showed up for Pride, but apparently, not everyone was there to celebrate quietly. Taipei’s annual Pride parade turned into an opportunity for thousands to make their voices heard after a controversial police raid on a gay bar earlier this month. And when the city’s mayor made an appearance, he wasn’t exactly welcomed with open arms.

Taiwan has long been recognized as one of Asia’s leading destinations for LGBTQ+ rights. In 2019, it became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, making it a landmark moment for the region’s queer community. But as this year’s Pride celebrations demonstrated, marriage equality doesn’t mean every LGBTQ+ person is automatically treated equally.

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A Gay Bar Raid That Sparked Outrage

The controversy began on October 3, when police raided Commander D, a BDSM-themed gay bar in Taipei’s Ximending district. The neighborhood is particularly popular with LGBTQ+ visitors and is home to the famous rainbow crosswalk.

According to Reuters, police took 51 patrons to the station for questioning over suspected violations of public decency laws and arrested the bar’s owner. The operation prompted immediate backlash, with witnesses alleging excessive force, humiliating treatment, and discriminatory remarks from officers.

The incident was particularly upsetting for community members who questioned why an LGBTQ+ gathering space had been subjected to such treatment. Six police officers were subsequently disciplined over misconduct during the operation, according to Focus Taiwan.

The Mayor’s Pride Appearance Didn’t Go as Planned

Fast-forward to October 31, when more than 170,000 people joined Taiwan’s annual Pride parade in Taipei, according to Reuters. Among the attendees was Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an, who made a brief appearance but received an angry reception from demonstrators.

Protesters reportedly shouted, “Don’t raid gay bars!” while others voiced support for his political rival, Puma Shen.

Chiang, who has previously expressed support for LGBTQ+ rights, apologized for the impact of the incident and promised a rigorous investigation and immediate disciplinary action.

“I already said this earlier: I apologise for the impact on those affected,” he told reporters, according to Reuters.

However, an apology hasn’t necessarily settled the matter for the community.

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Pride Is More Than a Celebration

Taiwan’s progress on marriage equality deserves recognition, but the recent events highlight the difference between having legal rights and feeling genuinely safe exercising them.

Pride is about celebrating identity, but it’s also about visibility, dignity, and the freedom to exist without fear of discrimination.

And while Taiwan continues to be an important destination for LGBTQ+ celebrations in Asia, the message from this year’s parade was clear: inclusion cannot simply be something that shows up once a year, when the rainbow flags come out.

It has to extend beyond the parade route, too.