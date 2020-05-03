Baby Love; Anderson Cooper & Ex-Boyfriend Benjamin Maisani Are Officially Back Together

With new life apparently, comes rekindled love. US Weekly is reporting that Anderson Cooper has reconnected with his former flame, nightclub entrepreneur Benjamin Maisani. New York City nightlife destinations Atlas Social Club and Eastern Bloc (now Club Cumming) have been Maisani’s main passion projects, but it looks like now much of his attention is going to be focused on Cooper & the newly born Wyatt Morgan Cooper.“Anderson has reconciled with Ben,” an insider says of Cooper. “They very quietly got back together and are planning ahead. Ben is selling one of his clubs and cutting back on how much he does at night so he can spend more time at home.”

After splitting in 2018 after nine years together, Cooper and Maisani remained close, with Cooper telling Daily Mail at the time, ‘Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago. We are still family to each other, and love each other very much. We remain the best of friends, and will continue to share much of our lives together.”

The aristocratic newsman and the French-born club-owner frequently traveled the world pre-baby, documenting their travels on Instagram, including their jaunt to Myanmar to the Green Valley Elephant Camp to wash down the local residents from tusk to tail.