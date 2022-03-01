“Bachelor” No More-Colton Underwood & Jordan C. Brown Are Engaged

The man who was “The Bachelor” is now about to take the big plunge. Coming Out Colton star and newly minted LGBTQ advocate Colton Underwood announced his engagement to political strategist Jordan C. Brown on Instagram earlier today, after less than a year of dating. The engagement took place during a weekend jaunt to Big Sur, California where the couple went to celebrate Underwood’s birthday (according to US). Underwood’s post simply said “Life is going to be fun with you ♥️” alongside a scenic shot of the two of them.

Following up with People, Underwood gave a little detail on how the engagement took place, “After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature,” Underwood disclosed to People. “I couldn’t have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship.” “I’m extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life” he continues. “Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible.”

As for Brown, the low-key political operative might be new to the spotlight, but had no problem also expressing his love for Underwood on Instagram. He posted several hours ago, saying “The only time in my life I’m ok with wasting a bottle of champagne. I love you babe”.

Underwood will be joining the brand new reality show Beyond the Edge this month on CBS, joining fellow celebrities like “Real Housewives of New York City” star Eboni K. Williams and “Full House” star Jodie Sweetin as they “are placed in a harsh environment and forced to survive based solely on their desire to conquer the elements” and compete for money for the charities of their choosing.

Follow Colton Underwood on Instagram