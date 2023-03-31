Bad Bunny Shares His Reaction to His First Onscreen Kiss with a Man

Bad Bunny is starring as the love interest of Mexican actor Gael García Bernal’s character in the 2023 film ‘Cassandro,’ and he recently opened up about his reaction to kissing a man for his first onscreen kiss.

“My first kiss for a movie and it was with a man,” the 29-year-old Puerto Rican rapper and singer revealed in an interview with TIME.

He added, joking:

“That’s the penalty I get for being with so many women during my life.”

Bad Bunny continued on by explaining that he takes his job seriously, and kissing a man is no issue for him if he is asked to do it for a role.

“If you’re acting, you’re being someone you’re not. So when they asked me for that, I said, ‘Yes, I’m here for whatever you want.’ I think it was very cool; I didn’t feel uncomfortable,” the singer expressed.

The onscreen kiss wasn’t exactly his first in general though, as he previously kissed his male backup dancer back in August during an MTV Video Music Awards performance at the Yankee Stadium.

Bad Bunny is known for challenging toxic masculinity, and in a 2020 interview with Playboy, he stated:

“I think that sex is a giant world, and everyone is free to see it as they want and do it with whoever they want, however they want, with infinite possibilities. In the end, we are human beings. Everybody feels, everybody falls in love with whoever they’re meant to.”

Moreover, his film ‘Cassandro’ premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, however, its released date has yet to be announced.

