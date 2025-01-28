Bad Bunny’s “Take Another Selfie” Takes on New Meaning!

Suelta la toalla, bromeas.

Bad Bunny was up to, well, Bad Bunny type shenanigans on Monday when he posted an Instagram story wearing nothing but a white towel. The word wearing is subjective here because I think hanging would be more accurate.

Whatever… Let’s just take a look at his toned body, uneven tattoos and tan lines.

Me estas volviendo loco!

Bad Bunny is no stranger to shirtless content, as he routinely posts photos that give his fans a serious dry mouth. He loves to get his fans thirsty!

I particularly flash back to that video of the 30-year-old wearing nothing but maroon boxer-briefs while dancing and thrusting his hips to the beat. Whoever his sexual partners may be, they’re obviously very lucky.

What is Bad Bunny known for?

Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is undoubtedly the biggest Puerto Rican rapper on the planet. Five out of his six albums have opened at #1 on the charts and have been certified multi-platinum. He also boasts a whopping 90 top 10 songs on the US Latin chart, 19 of them having hit #1.

He’s also an occasional actor, producer and… WWE wrestler? Yeah, he’s main evented several WWE PPVs and is a former 24/7 Champion. Because when you have that level of fame, money and success – why the fuck not?

In the past, Bad Bunny has described himself as fluid in his sexuality, stating that currently he identifies as heterosexual, but that could always change in the future. He’s also spoken out for gay and trans rights on numerous occasions.

Here’s hoping for more music and more shirtless content as we continue into 2025 and beyond!

(PS: Just show us all the goods already, sir.)

Source: Us Weekly