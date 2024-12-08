Bad Santa + Orville Peck + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Intagrams from the week beginning with Andy Lee, who’s ready to be the ‘bad Santa’ of your holiday dreams.
Ricky Martin dropped a set of silly selfies:
Serg came up with his own version of a belt:
Anton from DWTS Israel says “howdy:”
Ben and Hayden shared their Thanksgiving shenanigans:
BrawnyAI’s digital delivery hunk was on the run. Hard to believe this is AI:
Orville Peck is GQ’s International Musician of the Year:
Sebastian and his Magic Mike Live guys threw down a few steps:
Just another day at the office for romance novel cover model Kevin Davis:
Lucho dressed for December:
Noah Richter got flirty with the camera:
View this post on Instagram