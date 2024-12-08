Bad Santa + Orville Peck + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Intagrams from the week beginning with Andy Lee, who’s ready to be the ‘bad Santa’ of your holiday dreams.

Advertisement

Ricky Martin dropped a set of silly selfies:

Serg came up with his own version of a belt:

Advertisement

Anton from DWTS Israel says “howdy:”

Advertisement

Ben and Hayden shared their Thanksgiving shenanigans:

Advertisement

BrawnyAI’s digital delivery hunk was on the run. Hard to believe this is AI:

Orville Peck is GQ’s International Musician of the Year:

Advertisement

Sebastian and his Magic Mike Live guys threw down a few steps:

Advertisement

Just another day at the office for romance novel cover model Kevin Davis:

Advertisement

Lucho dressed for December:

Noah Richter got flirty with the camera:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah J. Richter (@noahjrichter)