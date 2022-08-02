They’re Making A Ballroom Version Of Cats?

A Ballroom version of Cats? That could either be amazing or unfortunate. But nothing can be as bad at the 2019 film.

According to Broadway World, a new performing arts center is opening on the World Trade Center site. And the new Ronald O. Perelman Performing Arts Center is holding a workshop for a “ballroom scene” inspired version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats. Depending on how the play is developed and received, the workshop could lead to a full production in the future.

In this show, actors will not be playing literal cats. Instead, they’ll play members of the ballroom scene. Old Deuteronmy is being reimagined as a drag queen, Grizabella is now a trans woman and singer, meanwhile Mistoffelees is a gender non-conforming, non-binary showstopping runway competitor.

An audition listing for the workshop reads, “This production reimagines the musical CATS within the context of THE BALLROOM SCENE. Performers do not play literal cats; they play people living in New York City. This is a workshop that may lead to a potential production. Our intention is to meet several artists through this casting process who we can collaborate with as we potentially cast multiple developments in its journey. That said, it is our intention to build relationships with performers we cast and do not cast; we are eager to meet you through this process either way.”

Bill Rauch will direct the workshop while Omari Wiles will consult on choreography. Casting is being run by X Casting, and Josephine Kearns is overseeing Gender Consulting. Meanwhile, the workshop hopes to cast a majority of Black, Indigenous, and other Actors of Color for the project.

“Ballroom was created as something that is for everyone,” the listing adds. “Although not every character is listed as such, it is important to this creative team that people of the global majority (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) are represented across this cast.”

If you’re an actor/performer and you want to audition for the show, the deadline to submit to X Casting is August 9. You can click here to find out more. And if you’re a potential audience member, no viewing details have been released just yet.

