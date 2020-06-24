Barack Obama To Address LGBT Rights At Pride Live

Barack Obama is scheduled to talk to LGBTQ people this weekend.

According to the Root, former President Barack Obama will be appearing on Logo TV’s Facebook and YouTube pages on Friday at 12:45 pm EST. The event will also be in partnership with Warner Media, Nasdaq, and Pride Media, Inc.

Obama will be addressing the LGBTQ community alongside many other celebrities and public figures like Ellen DeGeneres, Taylor Swift, Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, the 2015 Broadway revival of The Color Purple), Valerie Jarrett (American businesswoman and former senior advisor to Obama), Ryan Jamaal Swain (Pose), and more. And according to Black Enterprise, the event will not only act as a series of speeches but also a fundraiser for LGBTQ youth organizations affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Some of these organizations include The Ally Coalition, Brave Space Alliance, TransLatin@ Coalition, and Trans Lifeline.

This isn’t the first time that Barack Obama has supported LGBTQ people and organizations. Back when he was president, the Obama administration pushed for several LGTBQ rights initiatives like repealing Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell and filing briefs urging the supreme court to rule in favor of marriage equality.

In addition, this is the latest in a series of public speeches that Barack Obama has made within the last few months. In May, Obama gave a commencement speech to HBCU (Historically Black Colleges/Universities) graduates. He urged students to see the good that has come and is coming despite the dire times they faced.

“You’re the folks we’ve been waiting for to come along, that’s the power you hold,” he said in May. “I’m so proud of you and as you set out to change the world, we’ll be the wind in your back.”

Hopefully, LGBTQ people will receive a similar message this coming Friday.

