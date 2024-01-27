Barry Keoghan Addresses Queerbaiting Allegations with Jacob Elordi

Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi showed their intense on-screen chemistry in the 2023 psychological thriller film ‘Saltburn’.

In fact, they even brought the heat during the film’s Los Angeles premiere when the two actors leaned in for an almost kiss…

The hot gesture resulted to queerbaiting allegations from some, but Keoghan clarified that his flirty behavior towards Elordi isn’t just for publicity. In a recent interview with GQ, he revealed:

“I’m really flirtin’.”

“We were constantly close. It ain’t just for the cameras and the premiere[s]. Me and Jacob—he’s like a brother to me, honestly,” he added.

The 31-year-old Irish actor also talked about his close bond with Elordi, sharing:

“I think when you’re comfortable with someone, you can be as close as you want, you know what I mean? It’s not like, ‘Oh, don’t come near me’—it’s like, I’m comfortable. When I’m comfortable around people, I’m comfy.”

“But I’m comfortable with Jacob. Messin’ about. Havin’ a laugh. We’re bein’ lads. We’ve just done a movie where we had to kiss, man. Look at the scenes we’ve done. You have to be comfortable with yourself,” he further expressed.

Moreover, Keoghan confirmed in the same interview that he has parted ways with longtime girlfriend Alyson Kierans, whom he shares 15-month-old son named Brando with.

Sources: queerty.com, dailymail.co.uk