Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi Flex Hot Bods in Recent Workout Photos

Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi recently worked out together, and the results are looking great as the two of them flexed their fit bods in latest workout pics.

Keoghan reposted the snaps on his Instagram stories, and the two photos were of him shirtless and flexing his muscles. He was sporting a black Nike track pants, paired with white and grey sneakers.

Meanwhile, Elordi was wearing a green tank top and plain black shorts, paired with a cap and silver pendant necklace. He was barefoot and flexing his toned arms in the photos that were taken at the Dog Pound gym, which has locations in both Los Angeles and New York City.

According to Men’s Health, Keoghan is in deep preparation for his role in the upcoming ‘Gladiator 2’ film, wherein he will be starring alongside Denzel Washington and Paul Mescal. Elordi, on the other hand, is getting ready to once again portray “the handsome, popular, borderline-sociopathic football star Nate” in HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ series.

Not to mention, Keoghan and Elordi are not just workout buddies, as they are also starring in the upcoming thriller film, ‘Saltburn.’ It is described to be a “story of obsession,” and a source of World of Reel noted that it “will shock” viewers. The feature is also claimed to have “a lot of nudity and explicit scenes.”

