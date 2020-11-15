‘Baywatch’ Alum David Chokachi Shows Off His Smoking Hot Behind in New Film

David Chokachi provided arguably one of the most homoerotic moments in 90’s television history when the below clip of him outside of and emerging from a pool played during one of Baywatch‘s many openings.

Yowzahs. He was a big reason why we tuned into the show while our straight and bisexual counterparts ogled over Yasmine Bleeth, Carmen Electra, Traci Bingham and the iconic Pamela Anderson.

We instead only had eyes for him amongst other gorgeous studs that paddled our surfboards (sorry that pun might not make sense but you get the point) including dreamy David Charvet, hunky Michael Bergin and hairy muscle daddy Michael Newman.

Not much has changed in the physical sense for David as he’s still fine as hell 25 years after making his debut on the legendary syndicated program. He continues to show how much of a stud he is with all of the shirtless photos he posts on Instagram (like the one above with the equally fine Aaron Taylor Johnson).

Now fans of the 52-year-old will have something else to drool over as he puts his perfect booty on display in the new movie Loves Me, Loves Me Not.

The drama/comedy is described as “Looking for Mr. Goodbar meets Sex and the City” where Mr. Goodbar could be David based on how gorgeous he looks in it.

At one point he gets totally naked (see the clip HERE) in the pool with a very lucky lady where you see his amazing peach for a brief second. She also references him keeping it nice and tight in the peen department which only made his package that much bigger. Woof.