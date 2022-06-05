Beach Bears, Bro Beats, Busting Moves + More

Sharing some of our favorite Instagrams this week beginning with Ramon Ventura, who was feeling royal:
Titanius Maximus felt the rainbow…
…as Chris Cragg celebrated the beginning of Pride Month in his own way…
…but Elliott Norris apparently didn’t get the ‘Pride Pool Party’ memo:
Ricky Martin studied his script:
VikingMuscleBear got wet and wild with the self-care:
Max Emerson and Andrés Camilo were painting:
Tom Goss and Joshua Parker were feeling the bro beats:
Wilson Cruz blissed out after yoga:
Thara served up gym selfie with extra tongue:
Bruno Baba gave you slow-mo pool action:
Petr Hollesch was serving up Czech goodness:
Joel Green was busting moves in the sun:
Trevor LaPaglia (The Disappointments) got a new headshot #actorslife:
Jim Newman was pondering deep, gay thoughts:
Diego Arnary proved the key to success is flexibility:
Sam Cushing shared his Italian vacation in 12 seconds:
Tyson Beckford prepared to serve:
Diego Barros laid back and felt the heat:
Christian CF was living large in beach bear vibes:
Music exec Derrick Thompson reflected on his journey to personal freedom: