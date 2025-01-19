Beach Boys + Pecs In The Park + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams this week beginning with Bruno Alcantara, who’s one of the beach boys loving life in Rio.

Olympian Jack Wooley keeps training while rehearsing DWTS:

Malik Delgaty shared the view:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MalikDelgaty (@mrdelgaty)

Lucho was all smiles at the beach:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucho 🇦🇷 (@luciao__)

Beau DeMayo felt the vibe:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beau DeMayo (@beau_demayo)

Nathan got new glasses:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathan (@nbmatx)

Thara chilled in Thailand:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by thara 🍀💫 (@thararararara___)

João was training in the park:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by João Lima (@juaolima)

Felipe watched the rain fall:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Felipe Kalil (@felipe_kkalil)

Here’s one way to do bicep curls:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Knight (@daniellknightx)

Anthony sent his beau birthday wishes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony (@surfbearla)

Carlus felt that Saturday glow:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlus Tyler Reed (@carlusreed)

Bruno Baba took a poll:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruno Baba (@baba_bruno)

Dani Garrido is wintering in Spain:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dani (@danigarrido24)

Sterling Walker made lemonade:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sterling Walker (@sterlingdwalker)