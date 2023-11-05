Dirty Boys, Pony Rides, Pride Smiles + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Lucho, who got his Pride on at Buenos Aires.
Bad news: Max Emerson had the flu. Good news: this is what Max looks like with the flu:
Maluma can serve up Dirty boy:
Pro wrestler Anthony Bowens celebrated National 69 Day:
Red missed with his milkshake. Or did he?
Michael Emery is a man not afraid to smile:
Thara kept his inner Libra in balance:
Adam was proud of his pumped pecs:
DJ posted a pit pic from his pillow:
Ivan wants to know, “Where’s the snow, Alaska?”
Rico stayed present with a pony ride:
Matteo wonders if he needs a break?
Cover model Kevin Davis posed in a pond:
Find someone who looks at you the way Kronky looks at Polo Morin:
Alejo Ospina likes his daybreak beach time:
Mo’Re wants you to do whatever is good for your soul:
And yes, there were some post-Halloween costume pics. Steve and Hector took the military route:
Lyle served up some Zulu warrior:
Antony Tran went the farmer route:
Michael Hamm conjured up a sexy warlock:
Justin Moore packed on some shoulder pads and was game-ready:
Dr. Bradley lived his best “Toy Story” life:
Garrett and Andrew threw back to the American Gladiators:
Felipe was “horn-y” for the holiday:
Titanius got his “Thriller” on: