Dirty Boys, Pony Rides, Pride Smiles + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Lucho, who got his Pride on at Buenos Aires.

Advertisement

Bad news: Max Emerson had the flu. Good news: this is what Max looks like with the flu:

Maluma can serve up Dirty boy:

Advertisement

Pro wrestler Anthony Bowens celebrated National 69 Day:

Advertisement

Red missed with his milkshake. Or did he?

Advertisement

Michael Emery is a man not afraid to smile:

Thara kept his inner Libra in balance:

Advertisement

Adam was proud of his pumped pecs:

Advertisement

DJ posted a pit pic from his pillow:

Advertisement

Ivan wants to know, “Where’s the snow, Alaska?”

Rico stayed present with a pony ride:

Advertisement

Matteo wonders if he needs a break?

Advertisement

Cover model Kevin Davis posed in a pond:

Advertisement

Find someone who looks at you the way Kronky looks at Polo Morin:

Alejo Ospina likes his daybreak beach time:

Advertisement

Mo’Re wants you to do whatever is good for your soul:

Advertisement

And yes, there were some post-Halloween costume pics. Steve and Hector took the military route:

Advertisement

Lyle served up some Zulu warrior:

Antony Tran went the farmer route:

Advertisement

Michael Hamm conjured up a sexy warlock:

Advertisement

Justin Moore packed on some shoulder pads and was game-ready:

Advertisement

Dr. Bradley lived his best “Toy Story” life:

Garrett and Andrew threw back to the American Gladiators:

Advertisement

Felipe was “horn-y” for the holiday:

Advertisement

Titanius got his “Thriller” on: