Bear Barber Makes the Cut as Instinct Hottie

When I came across Dany Guardiola AKA @bearbarber I couldn’t help but fall in love with his incredible smile. Then I learned that he was a barber in my hometown who shares his light and style with the world. He’s a bearded and tattooed bald beauty who is also a special effects makeup and body paint artist. You will also be smitten by his short shorts and travel adventures with groups of equally gorgeous bears.

Instagram @bearbarber

Guardiola’s charm and colorful vibes make @bearbarber this week’s Instinct Hottie.

The 35-year-old bear from Long Beach is the grooming guru you have to check out next time you are in Southern California. I have a feeling he prefers it cut–the hair that is.

Let’s get to know Dany Guardiola @bearbarber a little more:

INSTINCT: Tell me about your career as a barber? 

DANY GUARDIOLA: I’ve been a full time barber for 10-years at American Barbershop in Downtown Santa Ana, CA. I’ve been drawn to the trade since I was a kid, coming from a big family of 8, my mother used to always cut mine and my brothers’ hair at home and that’s what piqued my interest. It’s a skill that I’ve been able to turn into a career. In addition, my mother is a very creative person, I was able to learn lots of skills like sewing, which sparked a fascination in costume making, and that’s where I picked up an interest in makeup. I’ve been doing special effects makeup and body painting for about 8 years.

 

INSTINCT: What do you like about being a barber? 

DG: I love being a barber because I like making my clients feel good about themselves, it gives them a boost of confidence to take on the world whether it’s to celebrate a birthday, wedding, or just to get a ready for the weekend, my clients leave confident knowing they got a great haircut when they leave my chair. I also apply this same philosophy into my makeup artistry. I really love how I can transform a person into a multitude of characters from all spectrums ranging from drag queens, zombies, comics all the way to statues. It’s amazing to see the transformation unfold from start to finish. 

INSTINCT: What inspires your style? 

DG: My style is inspired by my life, it’s constantly evolving, always changing based on things that I like and inspire me and help build into my artistry.

INSTINCT: What’s something about you that most people wouldn’t know? 

DG: From the outside looking in, I may seem very fun and outgoing, but I’m actually quite the introvert, I tend to keep to myself and listen to the characters in my head instead, haha just kidding 

INSTINCT: What other things bring you joy? 

DG: Several things bring me joy, I like to express myself through my artistry. Apart from barbering, I’m passionate about professional makeup and body painting. I also enjoy art, music and food, I would consider myself a foodie even though it might not not be good for me it definitely brings me joy.

INSTINCT: What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself? 

DG: I would like to think my smile is the most attractive part about me. Which is funny as a kid I actually hated my smile, growing up I would always intentionally avoid smiling. Now as an Adult I’ve learned to embrace it, so I try to smile often. 

INSTINCT: What do you find you are complimented on the most? 

DG: What I find that I get complimented the most on is my smile and legs. Those are the two things I get complimented on all the time oddly hah.

INSTINCT: What, to you, defines sexy? 

DG: For me I think sexy is more of an emotion versus something physical. It can be a lot of things: a moment, a feeling, a touch, a scent, an action, a word or look that brings out a timely reaction and positive sentiment that puts a smile on my face. 

INSTINCT: What is your proudest moment in your life thus far? 

DG: The proudest moment in my life thus far is completing the AIDS LifeCycle which is a charity bike ride to raise money for the Aids Foundation, a cycling ride from San Francisco to LA that is 545 miles. This was a challenge I took on, I was nervous I wouldn’t be able to do it considering the amount of training involved on top of the aggressive fundraising efforts, but it was great feeling being able to raise $5,000 with the help of friends and family, it was a difficult task but very rewarding in the end.

INSTINCT: What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years? 

DG: I still have a lot I would like to accomplish professionally, a long term goal I’ve always had would be to open my own barbershop in the Los Angeles area in the next couple of years. I would also like to work in a big movie or TV show where I would be doing special effects makeup.

INSTINCT: Have you found love? 

DG: Yes, I have found the love of my life, someone that I have tattooed on my body and love waking up next to every morning who goes with me mostly everywhere, my bulldog Rambo. He’s the love of my life and I don’t know what I would do without him. But also I’m open to finding love with somebody hopefully in the future, but for now Rambo has my heart. 

 

Rapid fire question time: 

  • Favorite Movie? 
    • Beetlejuice
  • Who is your biggest celebrity crush? 
    • Hugh Jackman, Edgar Ramirez, Gerard Butler
  • What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? 
    • Bacon cheeseburger with fries and Peanut butter jelly sandwich
  • If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you? 
    • Madonna’s celebration album 

 

INSTINCT: What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie? 

DG: I am very honored and grateful to be chosen as an Instinct Hottie. It really means a lot to me that I would be considered, hopefully I can live up to the title. 

Follow @bearbarber on Instagram to get your daily dose of fierce fades, cute smiles, short shorts, and bear goodness.

