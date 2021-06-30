Bear Barber Makes the Cut as Instinct Hottie

When I came across Dany Guardiola AKA @bearbarber I couldn’t help but fall in love with his incredible smile. Then I learned that he was a barber in my hometown who shares his light and style with the world. He’s a bearded and tattooed bald beauty who is also a special effects makeup and body paint artist. You will also be smitten by his short shorts and travel adventures with groups of equally gorgeous bears.

Guardiola’s charm and colorful vibes make @bearbarber this week’s Instinct Hottie.

The 35-year-old bear from Long Beach is the grooming guru you have to check out next time you are in Southern California. I have a feeling he prefers it cut–the hair that is.

Let’s get to know Dany Guardiola @bearbarber a little more:

INSTINCT: Tell me about your career as a barber?

DANY GUARDIOLA: I’ve been a full time barber for 10-years at American Barbershop in Downtown Santa Ana, CA. I’ve been drawn to the trade since I was a kid, coming from a big family of 8, my mother used to always cut mine and my brothers’ hair at home and that’s what piqued my interest. It’s a skill that I’ve been able to turn into a career. In addition, my mother is a very creative person, I was able to learn lots of skills like sewing, which sparked a fascination in costume making, and that’s where I picked up an interest in makeup. I’ve been doing special effects makeup and body painting for about 8 years.

INSTINCT: What do you like about being a barber?

DG: I love being a barber because I like making my clients feel good about themselves, it gives them a boost of confidence to take on the world whether it’s to celebrate a birthday, wedding, or just to get a ready for the weekend, my clients leave confident knowing they got a great haircut when they leave my chair. I also apply this same philosophy into my makeup artistry. I really love how I can transform a person into a multitude of characters from all spectrums ranging from drag queens, zombies, comics all the way to statues. It’s amazing to see the transformation unfold from start to finish.

INSTINCT: What inspires your style?

DG: My style is inspired by my life, it’s constantly evolving, always changing based on things that I like and inspire me and help build into my artistry.

INSTINCT: What’s something about you that most people wouldn’t know?

DG: From the outside looking in, I may seem very fun and outgoing, but I’m actually quite the introvert, I tend to keep to myself and listen to the characters in my head instead, haha just kidding

INSTINCT: What other things bring you joy?

DG: Several things bring me joy, I like to express myself through my artistry. Apart from barbering, I’m passionate about professional makeup and body painting. I also enjoy art, music and food, I would consider myself a foodie even though it might not not be good for me it definitely brings me joy.

INSTINCT: What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

DG: I would like to think my smile is the most attractive part about me. Which is funny as a kid I actually hated my smile, growing up I would always intentionally avoid smiling. Now as an Adult I’ve learned to embrace it, so I try to smile often.

INSTINCT: What do you find you are complimented on the most?

DG: What I find that I get complimented the most on is my smile and legs. Those are the two things I get complimented on all the time oddly hah.

INSTINCT: What, to you, defines sexy?

DG: For me I think sexy is more of an emotion versus something physical. It can be a lot of things: a moment, a feeling, a touch, a scent, an action, a word or look that brings out a timely reaction and positive sentiment that puts a smile on my face.

INSTINCT: What is your proudest moment in your life thus far?

DG: The proudest moment in my life thus far is completing the AIDS LifeCycle which is a charity bike ride to raise money for the Aids Foundation, a cycling ride from San Francisco to LA that is 545 miles. This was a challenge I took on, I was nervous I wouldn’t be able to do it considering the amount of training involved on top of the aggressive fundraising efforts, but it was great feeling being able to raise $5,000 with the help of friends and family, it was a difficult task but very rewarding in the end.

INSTINCT: What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

DG: I still have a lot I would like to accomplish professionally, a long term goal I’ve always had would be to open my own barbershop in the Los Angeles area in the next couple of years. I would also like to work in a big movie or TV show where I would be doing special effects makeup.

INSTINCT: Have you found love?

DG: Yes, I have found the love of my life, someone that I have tattooed on my body and love waking up next to every morning who goes with me mostly everywhere, my bulldog Rambo. He’s the love of my life and I don’t know what I would do without him. But also I’m open to finding love with somebody hopefully in the future, but for now Rambo has my heart.

Rapid fire question time:

Favorite Movie? Beetlejuice



Who is your biggest celebrity crush? Hugh Jackman, Edgar Ramirez, Gerard Butler



What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? Bacon cheeseburger with fries and Peanut butter jelly sandwich



If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you? Madonna’s celebration album



INSTINCT: What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

DG: I am very honored and grateful to be chosen as an Instinct Hottie. It really means a lot to me that I would be considered, hopefully I can live up to the title.

Follow @bearbarber on Instagram to get your daily dose of fierce fades, cute smiles, short shorts, and bear goodness.