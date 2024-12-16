‘Bed Intruder’ Singer Lives a Quiet Life After Fame

Well, obviously, we have a former internet sensation on our hands. Yal remember the ‘Bed Intruder’ song?

Antoine Dodson was 26 years old when he shot to fame due to some pretty unfortunate circumstances. Back in 2010, an attacker broke into his sister’s residence and attempted to rape her. Luckily, he was not successful, and he was never caught – as far as the internet is aware.

Advertisement

Speaking exclusively with NBC affiliate WAFF-48 News at the time, Antoine passionately voiced his thoughts on the assault while simultaneously warning the neighborhood that a creeper is on the loose. The clip went viral due to his outlandish mannerisms, but that was just the start of his journey into stardom.

YouTube sensations The Gregory Brothers took his news segment and remixed it into a tune that came to be known as “The Bed Intruder Song.” The song made it onto the Billboard Hot 100, charting at #89, and was eventually certified Platinum for sales of over 1,000,000.

Dodson even performed the ditty on television with moments on 106 & Park as well as the BET Hip Hop Awards.

Advertisement

Justin Biever & Jaden Smith Go Viral After Tender Moment at Coachella – Instinct Magazine

What happened to the “Bed Intruder” singer after viral fame?

Dodson attempted to parlay his mainstream exposure into numerous business ventures. He worked as a hair stylist prior to The Gregory Brothers’ remix, but found himself launching a t-shirt line, beer brand and smart phone app with his 2010 success. It remains to be seen how successful these businesses were and if they’re still operating.

Antoine tried to keep his start in Hollywood shining brightly. He released two new songs that didn’t make it on any charts: “Lovesick Lullaby” with Brent Morgan and “Get This Party Started” with Chiyna Lee. He also booked a number of very small roles in titles including A Madea Christmas and Airplane Mode (his last to date).

Advertisement

He received some backlash from the LGBT community for his ever-evolving sexuality. Prior to “Bed Intruder” he was gay, then he stated he was bisexual in 2010. By 2013 he was straight (per Dodson) and fathered a child with his ex-wife in 2014. Then, by 2018 he was identifying as bisexual again.

Now, I don’t mean any of that with any sort of shade. I think as we’re going later and later into this century, we’re learning that sexuality is a spectrum and someone’s personal journey into self-acceptance is none of our business.

Advertisement

It appears that Mr. Dodson has left social media as of late 2023. However, his Cameo is still open to the public. So, if you’d like a personalized message from the viral superstar, now is your chance! No matter where he is in life at this very moment, I just hope he’s happy and healthy… and maybe he can look back on ‘Bed Intruder’ with a laugh.