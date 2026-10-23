Nearly 2 Years, No Beer, No Refund? Ultra Right Customers Are Fuming.

We hope you’re thirsty, because this story is serving absolutely nothing. Ultra Right Beer, the conservative beer brand that built its identity around being “woke-free,” is facing customer complaints over orders that allegedly never arrived, refund frustrations, and a legal battle in Georgia. Suddenly, that patriotic pint isn’t looking quite so refreshing.

From Bud Light Boycott to Beer Blunder?

Launched in 2023 by Seth Weathers, Ultra Right Beer entered the market as a response to Bud Light’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. The brand positioned itself as an alternative for consumers who wanted their beer without what its supporters considered “woke” messaging.

The idea attracted attention, but now the conversation has shifted from boycotts to a much more basic question: Where is everybody’s beer?

According to reporting by WIRED, customers have complained about unfulfilled orders and difficulty obtaining refunds. The Better Business Bureau has also given the business an F rating, reporting 198 unanswered complaints and 27 unresolved complaints. Those figures are separate, and the complaints themselves are not proof that every customer experienced the same problem.

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Where’s the Beer, Bestie?

Customers have also taken to Facebook groups to share their frustrations. One commenter wrote, “I’ve been wait about six months. No refund.” Another was even more fed up, saying, “Going on 2 years…nothing! I no longer want the beer…just my money back!”

At that point, the drink almost feels secondary. Customers who say they’ve waited months or even years are asking for something considerably less complicated than a political statement: the products they paid for or their money back.

Georgia Is Getting Involved

The situation has also reached the legal arena. A civil action filed in Fulton County, Georgia, seeks to compel Ultra Right Beer to comply with an investigative demand. The action is a legal step connected to an investigation, not a finding that the company has committed wrongdoing.

Still, it adds another development to a growing list of questions surrounding the business and its customer complaints.

The Brewery Is Gone, Too

Another wrinkle? Big Kettle Brewing, the production partner behind Ultra Right Beer and operated by Ironshield Brewing, shut down in December 2023. While the closure raises questions about the brand’s ability to keep production running, it doesn’t explain why specific customers say their orders never arrived.

For a company that built its identity around standing against Bud Light, the current headlines have a different kind of bite. Customers aren’t debating drink politics in those comments. They’re asking where their orders are and when they’ll get their money back.

Because whatever your politics, you shouldn’t have to wait years for your booze to come.