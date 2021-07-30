Before Meeting His Boo, Romo Wondered If Love ‘Wasn’t In The Cards’

Houston news anchor (and all-around hottie) Steven Romo recently shared with his social media followers the news of his engagement to Houston weatherman (and fellow hottie) Stephen Morgan.

In an Instagram post, Romo begins by sharing his childhood had its share of secrets his family fought to hide like living in a home “full of garbage with a horde of dogs.”

But he also had his own secret – that he was gay and tried “with all my heart not to be.”

As he grew older, he realized, in an ironic twist, that being gay “saved” him.

“It made me strong,” writes Romo. “Strong enough to eventually stand next to the best human I’ve ever met and ask him to marry me.”

“Before I met Stephen Morgan, I thought maybe this kind of love just wasn’t in the cards for me,” he continued. “That it was a journey I’d never take.”

Declaring he’s “the happiest I’ve ever been” in his whole life, Romo announced he’ll soon be moving to New York City “with the person I want to spend the rest of my life with.”

Romo shared a photo of the happy couple proudly showing their engagement rings. The post has received over 10,000 responses.

Sharing the same photo, Morgan offered a similar closeted perspective from childhood saying as a 10-year-old he used to ask God “to keep a ‘secret’ between the two of us.”

Noting that “the truth eventually comes out,” the meteorologist writes, “I never dreamed of uttering the words ‘I’m engaged,’ but I also never dreamed of being so happy. Yet here we are. I’m engaged. I’m going to marry Steven Romo.”

After reflecting on a childhood lesson that God “makes no mistakes,” Morgan added, “God knew a 10-year-old could never keep a secret. Funny. Because I don’t want to keep this a secret any longer.”

Among the comments were congratulations from prominent out journalists including CBS News’ Tom Hanson, ABC News’ Gio Benitez, and Celebrity Page host Jaymes Vaughan.

Morgan announced late last month that he had accepted a co-hosting job in New York City with FOX Weather. Which explains why the news duo are picking up and heading to the Big Apple.

Since their announcement, the couple has shared a pic from their trip to St. Louis when Morgan first introduced Romo to his parents (“Spoiler alert. They loved him.”)

In a time when there seems to be so much bad news, it’s nice to see some good old happiness.

Since their news was a ‘secret’ up until recently, there weren’t many photos of the guys together on Instagram, but let’s take a look at their accounts.

Congrats to the happy couple!