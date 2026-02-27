Still Straight: Benny Johnson’s Wife Wants Everyone to Know… Again

At this point, the internet discourse around Benny Johnson has become less about revelation and more about repetition. The right-wing podcaster and host of The Benny Show has long denied rumors about his sexuality, and over the past week, his wife has been especially vocal in shutting them down. Message received. Loud and clear. Okay, we get it — your husband’s straight.

Johnson, 38, is a prominent pro-Donald Trump commentator whose public persona often includes anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. For years, speculation about his private life has followed him online—partly because of past allegations, partly because the internet rarely lets things go. Recently, those rumors resurfaced yet again, and this time Kate Johnson decided to respond in real time.

RELATED: Healthcare Ethics Questioned After Nurse Refuses Services to MAGA Supporters

Why This Is Back in the News (Again)

The renewed attention traces back to a 2024 claim by author Saeed Jones, who said he once “made out” with Johnson at a BuzzFeed holiday party in 2013. The allegation has circulated before, but it re-emerged after an X user referenced it in the comments of a Valentine’s Day post shared by Benny Johnson.

That post showed a photo from what Johnson described as a “rare date night.”

One commenter noted the rarity. Kate Johnson replied that having four children under the age of five makes nights out difficult, adding, “Hope that helps.”

Pregnancy Announcement, More Comments

On February 15, Kate Johnson announced that she and her husband are expecting their fifth child. Predictably, the comment section followed familiar lines. One user wrote, “Not bad for a gay dude.” Kate responded by questioning whether the commenter had been paid to post it.

At this stage, the pattern is clear: rumors appear, Kate responds, the internet keeps scrolling.

Legal Threats and Public Denials

Benny Johnson himself has previously addressed the speculation more formally. In December, he threatened to sue Milo Yiannopoulos after Yiannopoulos accused him of being a closeted gay man during podcast appearances.

Johnson said he was “duty bound” to “take action to protect my family against those who maliciously defame and attack us.” Yiannopoulos responded by arguing that Johnson would struggle to meet the legal standard for defamation and warned that a lawsuit could backfire. As of now, no lawsuit has been filed, according to reporting by Will Sommer of The Bulwark.

Why LGBTQ Audiences Are Still Watching

For LGBTQ readers, the situation is less about curiosity and more about irony. Johnson’s brand includes frequent criticism of queer communities, yet his personal life is repeatedly scrutinized through the same lens of speculation and labeling that LGBTQ people know all too well.

And while no one is obligated to discuss their sexuality publicly, the cycle has become almost performative: allegations, denials, screenshots, repeat. Hence the collective response from many corners of the internet: okay, we get it. He’s straight.

Until the next resurfaced post, at least.