Benson Boone: Rising Pop Star Wins Hearts

If you don’t know who Benson Boone is, buckle up, because you’re seriously missing out. Sure, when you first search his name, you might get a little sidetracked by his insanely perfect abs and that ridiculously handsome face (and who could blame you?), but trust me, don’t stop there. Dive deeper, and you’ll discover his golden voice, which is nothing short of magic. The ‘Beautiful Things‘ singer isn’t just a pretty face—his voice is a whole experience, and you’ll be hooked in no time!

Benson Boone had zero budget, a blue jumpsuit and a dream #VMAs pic.twitter.com/ay8OJUrhSJ — SΞAN (@Seanlofficial) September 12, 2024

Boone first made waves in mainstream media through TikTok and his Season 19 American Idol audition, and honestly, it was no surprise that all the judges were instantly smitten. Back then, he was an 18-year-old from Monroe, Washington—fresh-faced, looking like a literal baby angel—walking into that iconic audition room with Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. The crazy part? He had only started singing a year before! You could see the shock on the judges’ faces when he said that, but it was clear from his performance that singing had become his true passion. As soon as Boone started singing, the judges started swooning, and the fans at home (including me) could not stop blushing when he belted out Aiden Martin‘s ‘Punchline.’ Because of his audition and a few flips (literally) from Boone, the judges rose to their feet and gave Boone the Golden Ticket–allowing him to advance to the show’s Hollywood week. So after all this, why didn’t we ever hear about Boone winning American Idol? Well that’s because Boone ended his idol journey right after the audition!

Boone chose to build his music career based on his own passion, rather than through the American Idol platform. He felt he wasn’t ready to present his true identity as an artist at that stage and wanted to grow on his own terms without being tied to the show’s brand.The humble singer said at the time,

“It was a very hard choice [leaving Idol]. I didn’t really know who I wanted to be as an artist yet, and I didn’t want to show the world someone I’m not. I want people to see that I take music seriously.” Adding, “I didn’t want to show the world someone I’m not.”

It’s always difficult to let go of big opportunities, and Boone took a risk that, thankfully, has now paid off.

Fast forward to now, and Boone, at 22, is still melting hearts with his swoon-worthy performances! It’s so refreshing to see an artist like him remain authentic while navigating his career. His honesty about being in the process of self-discovery just makes him even more relatable. He’s a young talent who’s still figuring things out, and honestly, I’m here for it… and, hopefully, you are too!

Just recently, Boone scored the MTV Video Music Awards‘ ‘Best Alternative Song‘ for his song ‘Beautiful Things,’ which currently has 333 million views as of writing, and was also nominated as ‘Best New Artist,’ ‘Song of Summer,’ and ‘PUSH Performance of the Year.’ Oh, and did I mention Taylor Swift herself praised Boone when he opened for her during the Wembley stop on The Eras Tour?

Advertisement Boone’s got it all! Not only does he hit those stunning high notes and serenade us with his soulful voice, but the guy is out here doing backflips mid-concert. Talk about a show-stopper! It’s like every performance is a full-on experience—just when you think you’ve seen it all, Boone pulls out something new to leave fans completely floored!

