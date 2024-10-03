Benson Boone Gives 80’s Vibes in American Flag Speedo

That’s a pretty big… MTV Video Music Award you got there, Benson Boone.

Although this isn’t the first time he’s rocked the garment, 22-year-old crooner Benson Boone is going viral for leaving one of his sold-out shows wearing nothing but a tiny American flag speedo.

Advertisement

It’s giving 80’s vibes and may I say… He fills it out quite well – from both sides!

Take a look, courtesy of @PopCulture on Twitter.

Benson Boone walking out of his concert in a speedo yesterday pic.twitter.com/N7W0MA9ilY — popculture (@notgwendalupe) October 2, 2024

Advertisement

Boone, who hails from Washington, originally got his start as a TikTok star before competing in a previous season of American Idol. He left the competition early to sign a contract with Imagine Dragons’ label and now he’s a huge success story.

His debut album, Fireworks & Rollerblades, debuted in the Top 10 in over thirteen countries including #6 in America. His single, Beautiful Things, took the #1 spot in over twenty countries and #2 in America. Both have been certified multi-platinum by the RIAA.

And now he’s opening for Taylor Swift on her very own tour.

Advertisement

Let’s be honest, Benson appears to be packing in the aforementioned speedo. This leads me to a number of tongue in cheek comments including… If he turns out to be an only one hit wonder, he could always make a killing on OnlyFans. He’s got something just as big as his hit single. Etc, etc, etc.

Are you a fan of Benson Boone? What do you think of his speedo video? Comment and let me know!