Benson Boone’s Viral Shirtless Selfie Caps Off a Record-Breaking Year

Benson Boone is sending social media into a frenzy, and sometimes “Beautiful Things” really do come from it.

On Saturday (December 14), the 22-year-old “Beautiful Things” singer took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos, including a jaw-dropping shirtless gym selfie. The post was captioned: “I’ve got peace and I’ve got love…But I’m up at night until 5 a.m. cause I can’t sleep after shows…” In the standout snap, Benson showcased his ripped six-pack abs while posing confidently in front of a mirror.

The carousel also featured several candid selfies and snapshots with friends, giving fans a glimpse into his whirlwind life on tour.

But that wasn’t the only moment from Benson that got fans buzzing. Last Tuesday (December 11), Benson shared a playful video on his Instagram Story that featured fellow musician Teddy Swims giving him a rubdown before one of their performances on the 2024 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. In the clip, the “Sugar Sweet” artist, 22, appeared shirtless in white pants with his arms spread like wings while the “Lose Control” singer, 32, applied moisturizer to his abs. Dressed casually in a black muscle tee and jeans, Teddy seemed more than happy to assist. Benson captioned the clip: “There’s no better moisturizer than @teddyswims.”

Teddy Swims applies moisturizer to Benson Boone in new video. pic.twitter.com/V8lZ8z9dI8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 11, 2024

Both artists have been stealing the spotlight during the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, a festive celebration of pop music. Between his electric stage presence and viral social media moments, Benson has cemented himself as one of the most exciting young stars in the music world.

Capping off an incredible 2024, Benson has hit major milestones, including racking up over a billion streams on Spotify, earning Grammy nominations, and topping the Billboard Global 200 chart as the year’s No. 1 song. It’s clear that Benson Boone is closing out the year on a high note, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what’s to come in 2025.