Baby Got Back: The Best Butts of 2020 Are Here To Enjoy

Credit: Netflix

A surprising amount of actors took their clothes off in the movies and television this past year. Some whetted our appetites by removing only their shirts while others went the distance by revealing all either in the front or back department. 

Today we are focusing on the ones who put their rears on display, much to our happiness. Mr. Man created a list of the five best butts we saw on the small and big screens in 2020 which gave us a much needed break from the craziness we’ve had to suffer through over the past several months.

Take a look.

Orlando Bloom in Retaliation

Jonathan Majors in Lovecraft Country

Finn Wittrock in Ratched.

Harry Lawtey in Industry

Tom Ellis in Lucifer

See the NSFW video of their desirable behinds here.

 

