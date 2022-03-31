Best Friends Garfield And Dornan Ham It Up On Oscar Red Carpet

People are still talking about the Academy Awards ceremony held Sunday night. There were so many stories to come out of the Oscars many of which were included in our Gayest Moments recap. Another story we love reporting is that fact that Andrew Garfield and Jamie Dornan have been friends for decades and reunited on the red carpet.

“You might be wondering how the pair know each other, fun fact: Jamie was flatmates with Eddie Redmayne back in the day, and Andrew, Robert Pattinson and Charlie Cox were always hanging out there. The once struggling actors have all gone on to have successful careers.”

Could you imagine being a fly on the wall in that flat? Robert Pattison, Andrew Garfield, Jamie Dornan, Eddie Redmayne, and Charlie Cox! The two friends looked thrilled to see each other playing up their bromance for the cameras.

Best Actor nominee Garfield and Dornan, part of the ensemble cast in Best Picture nominee Belfast, looked quite dapper in tuxedos celebrating Hollywood’s biggest night. We here at Instinct love friendship in all forms, check out these other famous pop culture romances we stan.

i would kill to be sandwiched between Jamie Dornan and Andrew Garfield. pic.twitter.com/mUgR8gEnpC — adrian. (@penacolada2293) March 27, 2022

andrew garfield and jamie dornan = pretty bestfriends <3 pic.twitter.com/u325mysnG9 — ً (@andrgarfields) March 26, 2022

one of the best pics you’ll see tonight andrew garfield x jamie dornan x amelia warner / #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ut1RgVcBtw — comfort andrew💭 (@thinkerandrewg) March 28, 2022

Jamie Dornan and Andrew Garfield are my BFF goals #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AahQHkdpAg — Digital Spy (@digitalspy) March 27, 2022

