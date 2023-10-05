‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star Brian Austin Green on Raising Gay Son

Brian Austin Green recently opened up about fatherhood and raising his eldest son, Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green, who is openly gay.

During his appearance on the Frosted Tips with Lance Bass podcast, the 50-year-old American actor revealed his realization after talking to his son.

“I would get into these conservations with Kash where it was like I really wanted to understand the things that seemed so different to me at first. And then you realize, ‘Oh, this isn’t different at all.’ It’s just your choice of partner. It doesn’t affect me at all,” Green shared.

He continued,

“And that’s the thing I’m always trying to beat into people now — it does not affect you. Why do you care so much? And why are you trying to somehow bully your feelings and your opinion into something that literally does not affect you at all?”

Meanwhile, Bass commended the ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star for being “open-minded,” stating:

“He was so lucky to be able to be in your family because so many kids out there don’t get that. And even if their parents accept them, there’s a lot of times when the kid still knows that they still disagree with it.”

Moreover, Green noted that raising his eldest son was a “fascinating” experience for him, as it was an “unknown” territory.

“I think a lot of people are afraid of the unknown, whereas I’m not. To me, it’s intriguing. And I want to learn about it,” he further expressed.

