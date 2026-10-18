Big Barcelona Beef + Milk Does A Body Good + More Eye Candy

Written by Randy Slovacek
Randy Slovacek

Randy, a senior editor, has been with Instinct Magazine since 2018. He is also the writer/editor of The Randy Report (GLAAD Media Award nominee for Outstanding Blog), which covers the daily news cycle...

All Articles by Randy Slovacek

Published Oct 18, 2026

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Updated Oct 18, 2026

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Tyler James, Jack Gentry, Fran Tomas and more InstaHunks

Checking in with some favorite InstaHunks this week, beginning with Donovan who brought the beef to Barcelona:

Donovan brought the beef to Barcelona

Jack Gentry found his vibe:

jackG

Chris Appleton danced 30 pounds away (!):

ChrisA

Fran Tomas chilled with his pup Lala:

franT

Tyler James got out again:

tylerJ

Ignacio had a late night workout:

ignacio

Ryan Clancy pondered personal development:

RyanC

Matt drank milk:

mattM

William Credell was up early:

willS

Cover guy Kevin Davis focused on work:

kevinD

Matty Maggiacomo is working on his inner daddy:

matty

Patrick McDonald mused on Miranda Lambert in P-Town:

patrickM

Morgan Figge repped Tummy Tuesday on his cruise:

morgan

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