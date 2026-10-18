Big Barcelona Beef + Milk Does A Body Good + More Eye Candy

Checking in with some favorite InstaHunks this week, beginning with Donovan who brought the beef to Barcelona:
Jack Gentry found his vibe:
Chris Appleton danced 30 pounds away (!):
Fran Tomas chilled with his pup Lala:
Tyler James got out again:
Ignacio had a late night workout:
Ryan Clancy pondered personal development:
Matt drank milk:
William Credell was up early:
Cover guy Kevin Davis focused on work:
Matty Maggiacomo is working on his inner daddy:
Patrick McDonald mused on Miranda Lambert in P-Town:
Morgan Figge repped Tummy Tuesday on his cruise: