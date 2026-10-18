Big Barcelona Beef + Milk Does A Body Good + More Eye Candy

Checking in with some favorite InstaHunks this week, beginning with Donovan who brought the beef to Barcelona:

Jack Gentry found his vibe:

Chris Appleton danced 30 pounds away (!):

Fran Tomas chilled with his pup Lala:

Tyler James got out again:

Ignacio had a late night workout:

Ryan Clancy pondered personal development:

Matt drank milk:

William Credell was up early:

Cover guy Kevin Davis focused on work:

Matty Maggiacomo is working on his inner daddy:

Patrick McDonald mused on Miranda Lambert in P-Town:

Morgan Figge repped Tummy Tuesday on his cruise: