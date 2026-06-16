Fran Tomas Serves Beach Body, Bulge Energy, and Business Goals

Fran Tomas is giving us an eyeful while promoting swim briefs from his brand BDXY, showing us that he definitely knows how to promote swimwear.

The Spanish architect, designer, and entrepreneur recently slipped into a pair of BDXY swim briefs to promote the brand’s latest collection, and while the mission may have been to showcase the product, fans seemed to find themselves studying every inch of the campaign a little more closely than expected. Very closely.

Let’s just say the swimwear was doing its job, but so was the man wearing it.

Tomas shared a series of sun-soaked snaps that highlighted the fit, design, and cut of the swim briefs. The photos offered exactly what a swimwear campaign should deliver. Great style, confidence, and enough cheeky energy to keep followers double-tapping all day long.

The Man Beside Luke Evans

For those somehow unfamiliar with one of the LGBTQ world’s most attractive power couples, Tomas has been dating actor Luke Evans since 2021 after reportedly being introduced through mutual friends.

The pair have become relationship goals for many fans thanks to their mix of romance, business ambition, travel adventures, and shared love of fitness.

In 2024, they added another accomplishment to the list when they launched men’s lifestyle brand BDXY alongside fashion stylist Christopher Brown.

The brand focuses on fashion, fitness, travel, and confidence. Conveniently, Evans and Tomas also happen to be walking advertisements for all four.

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Sweat, Shorts, and Serious Distractions

Recently, BDXY teamed up with fitness powerhouse Barry’s for a special collaboration event that featured both Evans and Tomas leading a workout session.

The gathering quickly became the kind of event that social media dreams are made of. Attractive men, intense workouts, stylish athletic wear, and plenty of post-workout confidence filled the room.

By the end of the session, participants were peeling off layers and showing off their gear, creating a scene that was part fitness class and part fantasy calendar.

Nobody seemed to be complaining.

A Social Media Feed Worth Following

Of course, fans know Tomas doesn’t save all the fun for official brand campaigns.

His social media accounts have become a reliable source of beach photos, shirtless selfies, vacation snaps, gym updates, and enough swim brief content to keep followers happily entertained year-round.

Whether he’s posing by the ocean, soaking up the sun, or showing off another BDXY design, Tomas has perfected the art of looking effortlessly gorgeous while pretending he isn’t fully aware of the effect he’s having on people.

Spoiler alert: he absolutely knows.

Beauty, Brains, and a Great Pair of Swim Briefs

The best part? Tomas brings more than good looks to the table. Behind the beach photos is a successful entrepreneur helping build a growing lifestyle brand with Evans and Brown.

Still, it would be dishonest not to acknowledge that those swim briefs are getting plenty of help from the man wearing them.

Between the beach body, the confidence, the business success, and the seemingly endless collection of tiny shorts, Tomas continues to prove why Luke Evans might just be one of the luckiest men in Hollywood.

And if these latest photos are any indication, Tomas has no plans to stop giving fans exactly what they came for.