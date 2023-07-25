Big Brother Alumni Zach Rance Posts Underwear Video

32-year-old former reality television star Zach Rance set off thirst trap radars last week with an Instagram snap in nothing but his underwear.

Range, a Florida native, is most known for placing 8th during the sixteenth season of CBS’s Big Brother in 2014. And from the looks of it, having a limited stint on a popular competition show does the body good.

Here’s the drool-worthy video!

The former realtor came out as bisexual in December 2020, stating to sources at the time that he fell for his competitor, Frankie Grande – Ariana’s brother – while in the Big Brother house. The pair briefly pursued a relationship outside the show, and Rance was later linked to Jozea Flores from MTV’s Ex on the Beach.

Fast forward through appearing in a few episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful in 2015 and an episode of Fear Factor in 2017, and you’ll find that Zach is now pursuing more achievable goals.

Since starring on Big Brother, he’s become a certified life coach, certified nutritionist and certified personal trainer. He’s currently offering virtual and in-person plans to strengthen your mind, body and spirit. He’s also a Youtuber, social media influencer and podcast host.

And this last one is quite fitting, given all the effort he’s putting into growing his brand. Find links to all under his official website Life Coach Zach.