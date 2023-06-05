‘Big Brother’ Star Tommy Bracco Proposes to Boyfriend Joseph Macli

There’s even more reason to celebrate this Pride month, as ‘Big Brother’ star Tommy Bracco recently got engaged to now-fiancé Joseph Macli, and his proposal was quite romantic. <3

Bracco and Macli have been dating for more than two years now before getting engaged, and they happily announced the good news on Instagram. Via a joint post, they expressed:

Advertisement

“WE’RE ENGAGED!!!! Yesterday was a dream come true!! We got engaged in our future home covered in photos from our past adventures & memories, standing on ground where we’ll create new ones. We’re still on cloud nine. The whole day was truly so special. Being surrounded by our friends and family was all we could’ve asked for. We are so grateful for this life and excited to take this next step together!!!!!!!”

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Bracco revealed that he was the one who proposed, which he had previously decided on with Macli.

“I’m a better planner and, truth be told, Joey would have been a nervous wreck,” the 32-year-old Broadway performer explained.

Advertisement

Moreover, Bracco also shared a video of what went on before, during and after his romantic proposal, and on the caption, he expressed:

“Kept a video diary of the proposal and wanted to share the highlights in honor of PRIDE month. Thank you so much to everyone for all of the love and support, it truly means the WORLD!! And an extra thank you to my best friend @anjelicavispisiano bc I truly couldn’t have done this without her🩷 This is literally the best week of my life!!!! I love you @jmacli #pride #lgbt #engaged”

You can watch their lovely engagement here:

Advertisement

Also, here are some photos from their engagement…

Advertisement

Congratulations Tommy and Joey! <3

Source: screenrant.com