‘Big Brother’s David Graham Proposes to Boyfriend & Loses Followers

‘Big Brother’ Australia’s David Graham proposed to his Pakistani partner Shazli on January 10, and the openly gay reality star lost thousands of followers after announcing their engagement on Instagram.

Graham posted a series of photos from their engagement in Lord Howe Island, including Shazli showing his engagement ring, as well as the couple looking very much in love and sharing a kiss.

On his post’s caption, the former ‘Big Brother’ housemate wrote:

“An Australian who went up a a mountain and came down with a husband to be.

Hiking up the magnificent Mt Gower on Lord Howe Island is no minor feat… it’s been a dream of mine most of my life and to do it with this bloke and bind our lives together in the trials of doing so…. just incredible … life is amazing.”

Thereafter, Graham posted a follow-up post, sharing that he “lost a few thousand” followers on Instagram after announcing his engagement.

“It’s a funny thing… I lost a few thousand people from this app when I announced my engagement.. so here is another photo of me in pure bliss with the fella. I wonder is it ’cause I’m no longer single or is it ’cause peeps be realizing I’m a gay,” he wrote on the caption.

In early 2022, the ‘Big Brother’ alum met Shazli in a Sydney pub, and the two of them went on more dates after that until the reality star returned to the show for the 2022 reboot season. Graham realized that he wanted to take their relationship to the next level, so he proposed to Shazli just two weeks after getting evicted from the ‘Big Brother’ house.

Moreover, the reality star expressed that he hopes to incorporate Shazli’s Pakistani culture into their wedding ceremony, however, he also clarified that his fiancé’s family won’t be attending.

“Shazli came to Australia as a refugee, due to the persecution of gay people and family-forced marriages in his homeland. So sadly, he won’t have any family at the wedding,” Graham shared.

Source: dailymail.co.uk