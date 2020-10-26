Big Dipper’s ‘Back Up Off Me’ Is A Leather Bear’s Wet Dream

This is just what we needed!

Ah, to be surrounded by leather daddies, beautiful bears, and men of varying looks and body shapes. That’s what we’re truly missing throughout all the craziness that’s happening in this world. Thankfully, music artist Big Dipper has delivered some of that to us through the new music video for his song “Back Up Off Me.”

The Los Angeles-based independent recording artist has been making music since 2011 and his latest video is just as fun and queer as all the others. In the twerk-tastic video, Big Dipper is seen dancing away at the Eagle LA bar. And let’s not forget the DIY rock band, sexy dancers, a motorcycle pin-up moment! And if you see all these beautiful bodies smashed up against each other and start to shudder, don’t worry! According to Big Dipper’s marketing team, the video was filmed in February before social distancing restrictions. That means Big Dipper was able to get as many bodies as possible in the shoot.

And who exactly is involved? Well, that would be Hunter Harden, Damian Dragon, Saturn, Andre, Talon Broughton, Bitter Betty, Dre The Cyborg, Brad Kalvo, Patrick Smith, Barrette, Daniel and Marc, Pup Yoshi, Marvin, Nabor, Mario Diaz, Joaquin, Herman, Suren, Don Mike, Ezra, Graham Kolbeins, Tony and Mack, and Brent.

In addition, Ryan Walker Page was in charge of the choreography and Ashton Michael led the iconic styling and fashion. Plus, Cheer LA and Jodie Mashburn helped to create the cheer routine. Then the film itself was directed by Big Dipper’s long-time collaborator Tobin Del Cuore.

If you want to see the music video, you can watch it down below. Meanwhile, Big Dipper’s next EP The Ham and Cheese is out now!