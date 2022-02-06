Big Guns, Balance, Beach Time & More

Rounding up some of our favorite Instagram posts this week beginning with writer/director Rich Burns pulled out the big guns for his final appeal to help get Season 2 of “The Disappointments” funded:
Chef Ronnie Woo celebrated the Lunar New Year:
Mehcad Brooks has a ball and wants everyone to see it:
Dylan Efron worked on his balancing act:
Gus Kenworthy did his wellness thing…
…while Wes DuPee is more of a Beef Dip kinda guy:
FitnessPapi got romantic at the beach with his beau…
…while Luke Evans chilled solo at sunset:
Nathan McCallum dropped a week’s worth of lewks:
Thara went shopping for jeans and found optimal selfie lighting:
Queer Eye host Antoni mixed and matched his seasonal fashions…
…while ZumbaBear rocked a zebra print:
Max Emerson’s doggo Sergeant Pupper got tired:
Andre Chandler got away to Puerto Vallarta for the week:
Who’s watching the Olympics today? There’s team figure skating going on, and we never miss a chance to watch Team USA’s Chris Mazdzer in action: