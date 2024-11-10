Big Smile + Big Log + Troye Sivan’s Grammy Nod + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Marcel Vinnicius, because who can’t use a nice smile these days?

Daniel Knight knows lighting:

Piero Martinez shows just how sexy a robe can be:

Aussie pop star Troye Sivan scored a Grammy nomination for Best Dance Pop Recording for “Got Me Started” (click to play):

Josh Mair does not skip leg day:

Derrick Henry showed off his big log:

Gabriel offered up some bear wisdom:

Fabio Costa pretended to be serious but had to smile (click to play):

Joel Wieneke took a long look:

Chase Carlson is surviving November in San Diego:

Jonathan Bennett hosted Palm Springs Pride:

New music – John Duff dropped his new stripper-themed music video “Stick Up“…

…while out recording artist Cameron Hawthorn released his moody ‘Midnight Rider’ (listen here):

Jozea escaped to the beach:

Kevin Carnell got fancy:

When the safety demonstration suddenly becomes super-interesting (click pic to play):