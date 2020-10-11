Bill Burr Blasted For His Gay Pride Jokes During ‘SNL’ Monologue: Watch

Bill Burr received a lot of criticism after his controversial Saturday Night Live monologue finished on October 10.

The 52-year-old, who currently stars on Netflix’s F is for Family, took aim at the very present topic of cancel culture as well as his thoughts on Pride Month during the show’s opening.

One of the topics he spoke on was about actor Rick Moranis being assaulted which he jokingly celebrated as a return to a grittier New York City. This led to Bill pondering over if the Honey, I Shrunk The Kids star would be “cancelled” as a result of him being attacked.

“I’ll probably get canceled for doing that joke how stupid is that canceled thing?,” he said. “They’re literally running out of people to cancel. They’re going after dead people now. They’re trying to cancel John Wayne.”

John died over 40 years ago in 1979 however his name has been brought up quite a bit in recent years due to his misogynistic and racist views.

Bill was far from done as his jokes about Gay Pride Month were what really set off social media.

Bill claimed he found out about Pride Month while filming the Judd Apatow film The King of Staten Island in NYC. He said he asked a doorman why the city was filled with a ton of people and was told it was temporary due to them being there for the massive month-long celebration.

“Tank tops! Zero percent body fat! Two guys kissing! I didn’t know that!,” he said after realizing what was really going on. He then added the following: “That’s a little long, don’t cha think? For a group of people who were never enslaved?”

The SNL audience chuckled nervously at the joke but Bill continued on. “How did they get all of June? Dude, black people were actually enslaved. They get February. They get 28 days of overcast weather, the sun goes down at four in the afternoon, everybody’s shivering, nobody wants to go on the parade.”

“How about you hook ’em up with July?”, he continued, pointing out that “these are equator people! Give them the sun for 31 days! There’s gay black people, they could celebrate from June 1 to July 31 – 61 days of celebrating!”

Did Bill Burr really just say that? Calling Black folks "equator people," White women "b–ches" and claiming he never heard of Pride Month. #SNL please do better pic.twitter.com/Y6VrNAHg8H — Anita Bennett (@tvanita) October 11, 2020

People were furious with his humor all across social media with one simply asking SNL to “do better” when it comes to choosing who hosts the late-night sketch series.

who told bill burr he, a straight white man, should try to tackle homophobia and racism in the worst way possible in his snl monologue — ً (@wyattswoods) October 11, 2020

Others, however, took his side. “Bill Burr is doing EXACTLY what you’d think he was gonna do – make you uncomfortable and f**king KILLING THE STAGE. You love to see it,” one wrote on Twitter.

Bill doing this is nothing new. He’s been in the business of comedy since 1992 where Rolling Stone once described his type of humor as “rage fueled”.