10 Amazing Gay Pride Anthems To Close Out Pride Month!

Pride Month was a unique experience in 2020 as the Coronavirus pandemic caused pretty much all of the usual celebrations to be canceled or severely altered compared to what it has been in years past.

One thing that hasn’t changed though is the spirit of who we are as a community which was still seen worldwide over the past couple of weeks.

We partied on rooftops, threw virtual dance parties and marched through the streets (with our face masks on) as a reminder that things may have been different this time around but the message of Pride was and is still there.

Sadly Pride Month is coming to an end on Tuesday, June 30, but we can still finish things on a high note by rocking out to these historic tracks.

Take a look at 10 of the most iconic Gay Pride anthems that have no doubt given us a reason to dance our hearts out wherever we are.

Madonna – “Vogue”

RuPaul – “Supermodel (You Betta Work)”

Gloria Gaynor – “I Will Survive”

Lady Gaga – “Born This Way”

Village People – “Macho Man”

Cher – “Believe”

Sister Sledge – “We Are Family”

La Cage Aux Folles – “I Am What I Am”

George Michael – “Freedom ’90”

The Weather Girls – “It’s Raining Men”