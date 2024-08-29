Bill Skarsgård Looks ABSolutely Ripped in New Photos

Bill Skarsgård plays the titular character in the latest reboot of The Crow. He is best known for playing Pennywise in the movie It.

Advertisement

Related:It Turns Out “It” Star Bill Skarsgård Looks Super Hot Naked and Has An Adorable Butt

Reviews on the remake of the 1994 original franchise have been scathing ever since the film premiered on August 21. A review on The Guardian even went as far as to call the film “unfathomably awful.” Terrible reviews aside, Bill Skarsgård looked incredibly toned and muscular as he shared a behind-the-scenes look of his training for the movie.

Image via X (@gfskarsgard)

Advertisement

Skarsgård is a staple in horror movies, and with the new gothic thriller, the actor took extreme measures to get into shape. The road to developing his character Eric’s physique involved eating a lot protein, cutting out sugar, and working out religiously.

Check out these behind-the-scenes pics of Skarsgård all tattooed up on the set of The Crow and with his trainer @valdemarfredrikkson:

Image via Twitter (@PopCrave)

Advertisement

Image via Instagram (@valdemarfredrikkson)

Image via Instagram (@valdemarfredrikkson)

Advertisement

Image via Instagram (@valdemarfredrikkson)

Image via Instagram (@valdemarfredrikkson)

Advertisement

Here are a couple of comments from thirsty viewers over on X! Hey, we can’t really blame you.

Other users joked that Skarsgård’s hot photos should have been released BEFORE the movie came out…

Advertisement

There’s still time to save judgements for The Crow—it’s still playing in theaters if you want to check it out… or Bill!

Sources: Variety, The Guardian