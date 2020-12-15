Billy Porter, Ben Platt, & BD Wong Singing Together?!

Billy Porter, Ben Platt, BD Wong, and Peppermint singing together? And they’re not the only ones?!

Celebrities in Hollywood are once again pushing for voting awareness. Except, this time they aren’t doing it by taking their clothes off. This time, they’re doing it by singing, according to Out.

In coordination with Broadway Records, Georgia politician Stacey Abrams and her Fair Fight organization created a “Rock The Runoff” virtual concert. The concert was produced to raise funds and awareness about the upcoming Georgia runoff election in January. Currently, there are two Senate seats up for grabs. If the Democratic candidates win those seats, the Senate will be tied 50/50 and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be the deciding vote for any tied legislative motions.

With that in mind, many Broadway and Hollywood talents joined together to support this program. The program was produced by Seth Rudetkey, James Wesley, Scheme Williams, Joseph Joubert, Michael McElroy, and Broadway star Audra McDonald.

Then, several performers appeared on the program such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Idina Menzel, Adam Pascal, Tracie Toms, Danielle Brooks, Josh Gad, Andréa Burns, Allyson Kaye Daniel, Raúl Esparza, Santino Fontana, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Mandy Gonzalez, Celia Rose Gooding, Angela Grovey, Crystal Monee Hall, Wilson Jermaine-Heredia, Carly Hughes, James Monroe Iglehart, Jeremy Jordan, LaChanze, José Llana, Allen Louis, Beth Malone, Anastasia McClesky, Michael McElroy, Ruthie Ann Miles, Bonnie Milligan, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jessie Mueller, Jesse Nager, Kelli O’Hara, Steve Pasquale, Rosie Perez, Bernadette Peters, Conrad Ricamora, Lauren Ridloff, Anika Noni Rose, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Rashidra Scott, Keala Settle, Ephraim Sikes, Phillipa Soo, Will Swenson, Chris Sullivan, Anastacia Talley, Allyson Tucker, Leslie Uggams, Blair Underwood, Jenna Ushkowitz, Fredi Walker, Adrienne Warren, Susan Kelechi Watson, Lillias White, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Schele Williams, and Vanessa Williams.

“Now more than ever it is crucial for every American to have access to the resources to make their voices heard during an election, whether that be on a national scale, or in their local races,” McDonald said in a statement. “We are in awe of the work that Stacey Abrams and Fair Fight have been doing to ensure that that is a reality for all Georgians, and knew that we wanted to raise our own voices to raise awareness about this important election in the way we know best – through music.”

But where are Porter, Platt, Wong, and co.? The group sang the song “Georgia On My Mind” along with several other artists. Though, Billy Porter got a significant role in the song. As for where you can hear it/watch it, the single is available wherever you stream your music. Though, you can watch the performance through the YouTube video below.

