Bob The Drag Queen Joins Madonna On Her Celebration Tour

COME THROUGH! It’s like gay pride, Christmas, and your birthday all at once this week as news broke that the Material Girl will be embarking on a world tour celebrating four decades of her music. In the video announcing the tour, Madge was flanked by a few of her famous A-lister friends including Amy Schumer, Judd Apatow, and Diplo.

Another familiar face in the video, Rupaul’s Drag Race champion Bob the Drag Queen. The two friends will be walking onto the stage – wait for it – PURSE FIRST – as Bob joins the Girl Gone Wild singer on her entire tour! (c’mon the purse first line was too easy not to use!)

As soon as news of the dropped you could hear the gay gasps and collective cheers from the queer community. Love her or hate her Madonna has been at the forefront of the music industry for four decades. She has been entertaining fans worldwide by constantly reinventing herself and causing a commotion wherever she goes. Like A Prayer. Vogue. Holiday. Music. American Life. Sorry. Papa Don’t Preach. Frozen. Holiday. Live to Tell. Like A Virgin. Take A Bow. Ray of Light. Rain. [We can do this all day.]

However, in recent years the Golden Globe-winning actress has faced intense backlash from her fan base for “trying too hard to stay relevant.” Not to mention her last tour was marred by drama from the get-go with many dates being canceled just days before the scheduled performance. Then there is the issue of her arrival time at the concerts she actually did play. Hours and hours late with fans demanding refunds and walking out of the area tired of waiting. But seems all has been forgiving judging by the number of fans already snagging tickets to the Tour of the Year!

Bob the Drag Queen, 36, has been friends with Madonna for years. The season eight Drag Race champion won the Madonna runway challenge reimaging the Madame X singer’s GLAAD awards boy scout lewk. Since we can’t be everywhere at the same time the already planned Sibling Rivalry tour starring Bob and Monét X Change had to be canceled. A small price to pay for a probably once-in-a-lifetime experience for the We’re Here star.

Madonna fans, what song would you love to see these two icons perform together on the Celebration tour? Sound off in the comments below, and until then check out Madonna: The Unauthorized Madonna Rusical from season 12 of Drag Race!

