Bobby Newberry & Rhea Litre’s ‘Freak’ Is A Spooky Dance Anthem

Bobby Newberry’s work as as a provocative pop singer is well versed, with his last single, the summer anthem ‘Ride’ being on multiple playlists all summer long. If the video for ‘Ride’ was an ultra upbeat and sunshine drenched pop track, his new single ‘Freak’ is the dark and moody companion track. The track is an ode to the sometimes hidden beasts that we all have deep inside, and encourages the listener to let that “freak” out! Joined by the always unapologetic and consistently sickening drag dynamo Rhea Litre, these two performers craft an anthem that is, as Newberry puts it, “a full night-out-2am club record!”

Direct from his Los Angeles home, Newberry reflected on crafting his first foray onto the dance floor with this track. “I’ve never done a full dance record like this”…“Freak is my first.” Not only did Newberry write both the infectious hook and the smooth melody for this track, but he also worked with duet partner Litre on her verses. “We had such so much fun in the collaboration. Rhea sings, raps, and talks on the track and she smashes it!” ‘Freak’ is being touted as “the ultimate party jam for Halloween” and the video production reflects that ultra-spooky vibe.

A great deal of the reason ‘Freak’ is such an instant hit is due to the production team behind it. The track is produced by Sam J. Garfield and mastered by Jamie Velez (known for work with Ariana Grande and Lizzo, among others). The smoldering roster of dancers featured in the video joined Newberry and Litre to film the video at Peppermint Club in LA. “We filmed on Friday the 13th which was a little spooky for superstitious me but Rhea said “no, this is freak honey, let’s do it!” The all male crew of dancers in the “Freak” music video are Robbie Blue, Adam Vesperman, Michael Metuakore and Mackenzie Green, with Dalton Heinrich on glam and grooming duty.

Newberry and Litre combined their talents to ensure that the sexy mood of the song was reflected in the visual they were presenting. Newberry says “There’s no real story being told; it’s meant to offer a peek into an exclusive members-only underground show experience. “We all worked so hard on the visual,” Newberry says. “Marco Marco killed with the costuming. Sean Boyd was the Director of Photography and his lighting in the video is simply amazing. I can’t wait for everyone to see this!”

Bobby Newberry’s ‘Freak’ featuring Rhea Litre is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and all digital platforms. The video is available on YouTube.

