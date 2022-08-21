Death, Neon Lights, & Queer Kisses Flood A24’s New Film

Non-Spoiler Review

Should YOU watch Bodies, Bodies, Bodies? Well, it’s the queer comedy-horror of Gen Z’s dreams. So why not?

Picture this, I got a message from a friend to go see Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. I went in dark, knowing nothing about the film, and came out pleased, scared, and shocked at the twist. Disarming comedy, hauntingly dark hallways with neon lights, chaotic friends becoming enemies, and some queer make out scenes to boot? What’s not to like?! A24’s latest film is a respectable release for the celebrated film company. It’s spooky, it’s quirky, and it’s a damn good time.

But what is Bodies, Bodies, Bodies? Directed by Halina Reijn, this comedy-horror is about “a group of rich 20-somethings [who] plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong.”

Starring in the film are Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott, Pete Davidson, and Lee Pace.

Where’s The Queer Rep?

But this is a gay magazine and website, so where’s the queer rep? Well, first off, the film is starring Amandla Stenberg and Lee Pace. Pace is a celebrated gay actor, who recently revealed that he got married. And while he plays straight in this film, the man gives us an eyeful of shirtless shots to make up for it. Stenberg, meanwhile, is a rising actress in Hollywood who’s openly bisexual. She’s a vocal advocate for LGBTQ rights, creates her own LGBTQ media, and she plays a queer character in the film! We love to see it.

What’s great about Bodies, Bodies, Bodies is that it stars a queer couple as its front and center main two characters. Even better, the film STARTS with a kiss scene between Stenberg’s Sophie and Maria Bakalova’s Bee. But besides a few make out scenes, the couple’s sexuality is never addressed. It’s just included and fact. The queer representation is never challenged or pointed out. It just is. That’s great.

The Horror & The Comedy

But what’s the film really like? Well in a sort of Cabin in the Woods way, the movie starts off very light. Walking in knowing that I was watching a horror film made me more on guard than the writing needed me to be. But that’s part of the trick. Bodies, Bodies, Bodies starts off lightly. It’s the party before the storm. And then that storm hits HARD!

These early scenes are the time when Pete Davidson really shines. He takes the lead as this jerky and cringeworthy rich boy. That character set up gives Davidson the perfect stage to perform his unique brand of humor. Though, it was Rachel Sennott who walked away with the most laughs. She was the center of a refreshingly realistic set of dialogue that felt very Gen Z.

As for the horror…. While the film disarms you with the beginning being so light and funny, the movie’s violent second and third acts make up for lost time. Like the storm that happens around them, the characters find themselves in a whirlwind of chaos. Old resentments and petty fighting become deadly and the film becomes a sort of Whodunnit after the first kill. From there, the lights go out and only phone cameras and neon necklaces illuminate the screen. But don’t worry, this is not a found footage film. Bless.

The fear of the unknown, however is at every corner. It takes over and makes you, and the characters, imagine the worst is yet to come. And in some ways, it is. But for my weak constitution viewers – hi siblings – this film is not an extreme when it comes to horror. Instead, it’s more playful. There’s plenty of violence and death but gore is not the goal. It’s more suspense and chaos than anything. Just be prepared to have a friend’s arm close by for security holding (like I did).

Go See It

Overall, Bodies, Bodies, Bodies is a fun time. It’s a fun mix of horror and comedy that will have you laugh one second and squinting your eyes the next. This movie is all about play, fun, and chaos. So if you’re wondering whether you should buy the ticket, this is your green light to do it! Go with friends. Go after a drink or two. Make it a fun outing to match the vibes. And if you have a queer millennial or Gen Zer friend, bring them too! They’ll love it.