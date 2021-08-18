Bodybuilder’s Thirst Pics Got Him Busted For The Capitol Riot

Well, this is stupid for so many reasons.

A Michigan bodybuilder named Logan Barnhart was arrested in connection to the Capitol insurrection from the start of the year. And the thing that got him caught? His thirst pics.

According to Business Insider, there’s video footage of Barnhart pulling a police officer down the Capitol steps. Shortly after, another rioter is seen beating the officer with a flagpole. Despite footage of him being readily available online, Logan Barnhart remained unidentified for months. In fact, a community of online sleuths known as “Sedition Hunters” started referring to Barnhart as “#CatSweat.” The name came from photos of Barnhart wearing sunglasses and a sweatshirt branded by construction equipment company Caterpillar.

We thought that #CatSweat looked pretty full of himself, and Logan did have an active social media profile, as you might expect for an aspiring model (surprising how many are at the Capitol). Calls himself "knuckle sandwich" – better worry about that pretty face in prison. 2/ pic.twitter.com/CTquGOx1yl — capitolhunters (@capitolhunters) August 17, 2021

Some pics are from his Insta "knuckle_sandwich35", found by @FixThisNow2021 (& likely others!). @MichiganTea has found his romance novel covers & more. It all feels almost funny & we need a laugh; at the same time it wasn't funny for Officer Miller. 4/https://t.co/IGlYIfgZG8 — capitolhunters (@capitolhunters) August 17, 2021

Eventually, members of the group discovered a video of Barnhart, without his sunglasses, at a Trump rally before the Capitol attack. They then used a facial recognition program to discover bodybuilding photos of Logan Barnhart. The group also found uncovered photos of a shirtless Barnhart posing on the cover of multiple romance novels, such as “Stepbrother UnSEALed: A Bad Boy Military Romance.”

To clarify the timing of finding / charging Jan 6 attackers: #CatSweat went on the FBI wanted list in January (#128). A clear face shot was posted on April 22. By April 23, IDs were sent to FBI by multiple people – h/t @MichiganTea too. And arrest in August, 4 months later. 6/ pic.twitter.com/MSs8F7rkx7 — capitolhunters (@capitolhunters) August 17, 2021

A new arrest and an updated annotated tunnel attack photo, with three new additions. Note that #ThreePercentSheriff aka Ronald Macabee is in red – according to @ryanjreilly he is just arrested & added to the superceding indictment along with #CatSweat. 8/https://t.co/jy2dj3207S pic.twitter.com/yXRJhLVLls — capitolhunters (@capitolhunters) August 17, 2021

But according to HuffPost, it was Barnhart’s Instagram account that ultimately did him in. Federal investigators discovered a 2019 photo of Barnhart with the same American flag he brought to the insurrection. Then an August 2020 photo showed the same Caterpillar sweatshirt that he wore on January 6th.

The superceding indictment combines Sabol, Stager, Lopatic, Mullins, Whitton, Barnhart, and Mcabee (note typo in earlier tweet). 22 counts, most involving groups attacking together. McAbee (#ThreePercentSheriff) is seen as working with Mullins (#Slickback) 10/ pic.twitter.com/y7yOO8awWI — capitolhunters (@capitolhunters) August 17, 2021

As AP News reports, Logan Barnhart was then arrested and charged with assaulting and resisting with a dangerous weapon, civil disobedience, disorderly and disruptive conduct, engaging in physical violence, and an act of physical violence in the Capitol Building or grounds. Barnhart then made an appearance in federal court in Grand Rapids on Tuesday. He was eventually released on a $5,000 bond.

Logan Barnhart is now the 12th Michigan resident to face charges in connection to the Capitol attack. This is now leading to a call to investigate “Michigan’s role in the insurrection,” according to state House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski.

“It should be clear by now that some in our state played a key role leading up to and during this attack on our democracy,” Lasinski said. “We need to know how deep these ties go to ensure a complete accounting of the events of Jan. 6 to make sure nothing like this ever happens again.”

Source: Business Insider, HuffPost, AP News,