Bowen Yang Celebrates His 30th Birthday By Rocking A Pink Jockstrap

Credit: Bowen Yang Instagram

Funny man Bowen Yang kicked off his 30th birthday in the most appropriate of manners by showing off just how good he looked in a jockstrap!

30!!!!!! allow it!!!!!!

The Saturday Night Live mainstay struck a fierce side pose in a pink printed t-shirt and jockstrap with the latter showing off just enough of his booty to make us happy. “30!!!!!! allow it!!!!!!” he captioned.

He received a ton of HBD messages from fans and celebs like Colton Haynes with one pointing out the obvious based on the snap he posted. “Let them double tap cake!!!!!!”, they wrote.

Bowen’s been showing off different kind of hot outfits lately as he also looked damn good as Leatherman in The Village People during a Saturday Night Live episode last month.

we’ve transitioned to gold!!! @emilcohen

Bowen was thrust into the public spotlight last year when he was promoted to the on-air cast for SNL‘s 45th season, making him the first Chinese-American cast member and only the third openly gay male to be part of the long-running late night program. 

“I just threw everything against the wall,” he told Andy Cohen about his SNL audition during a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live. “Cuz I just kept going back in but I was like, ‘I don’t think this is going to happen so I’m just going to have fun with it.’”

thank [your] unions.

“I did, like, Michiko Kakutani and I did David Chang, I did all these impressions that I had no business doing but I still had fun doing them,” he continued. “I did the SoulCycle character, I did the guy from the choking poster, I did a lot of stuff that I somehow brought onto the show. So I got lucky that I just pulled from my auditions.” 

“It’s really special, it’s really nice. I feel very honored,” he also said when asked about him breaking ground on the long-running late night sketch comedy series with him being their first Chinese-American cast member.

demon time. @sudigreen @jasminepierce @willheathphoto

Happy Birthday Bowen! 

