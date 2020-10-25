‘SNL’ Brilliantly Spoofs The Village People Taking On Trump: Watch

There was a lot of excitement going into this weekend’s Saturday Night Live due to superstar Adele hosting and R&B diva H.E.R. taking on the role as musical guest.

The “Rolling in the Deep” singer provided many funny moments throughout the night however it was the men of SNL who also made us laugh out loud thanks to them spoofing The Village People during Weekend Update.

And they looked damn good in doing so, especially Bowen Yang who fit the part of leather daddy to perfection.

The segment began with Colin Jost talking about how President Donald Trump has been using The Village People’s music at his rallies much to their frustration. He also pointed out just how horribly Trump dances to their songs at each. Eek.

Other SNL cast members who made up this iconic group were Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Beck Bennett and Chris Redd. They did their own version of “Y.M.C.A.,” which contrary to popular belief is not about gay sex according to actual member Victor Willis.

Kenan took on lead vocals where they joked about lawyer Alan Dershowitz serving Trump with a Cease and Desist if he keeps playing their music. They also claimed that Dershowitz, who has repped Trump in the past, knows what 45 has seen “on that island” with Jeffrey Epstein before Jost stops the music and tells them they can’t say that over it being a serious allegation.

This somehow turns into them singing about how they plan on shaving Ivanka Trump’s head so she’ll look just like Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) from Star Trek. Oh Beck (who also played a homophobe on The Bachelor spoof) also rips his shirt open during the segment. It’s weird and funny all at the same time.