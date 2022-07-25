HBO Max Is Making A ‘Gremlins’ Show?

A Gremlins series with Zach Galligan in it?

That’s right, Zach Galligan is returning to the Gremlins franchise. Though, unfortunately, it’s only in a recurring guest role. As Deadline reports, Galligan, who previously played Billy Peltzer in the Gremlins films, will play a new character in the animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.

“I can’t say too much but because it’s 1920s China, I’m not playing Billy because he wasn’t around,” Galligan shared after his surprise appearance on the panel. “So I’m playing this cool character. It was really fun and amazing to work with a new group of creative people who are taking a fresh look at the franchise and are expanding the mythology—who knows what they’re going to add. Maybe they’ll add a new transformation or a new rule we don’t know about yet… I think Gremlins fans are going to eat it up.”

Zach Galligan is here at ‘Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai’ Panel! #SDCC pic.twitter.com/mJZMy3vQtN — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 22, 2022

This was revealed on Friday during the HBO Max show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con. In addition, he’ll be joined by a group of celebrities like Sandra Oh, George Takei, Randall Park, and Bowen Yang. Unfortunately, all of the above actors will only be in guest roles. But, they join an already star-studded cast of Asian-American actors such as Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, and Izaac Wang.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai is a prequel and origin story that takes place in the 1920s. The animated show follows 10-year-old Sam Wing (who later becomes the shop owner in the 1984 film) as he meets the young Mogwai named Gizmo. With friend and street thief Elle, Sam ad Gizmo go on a journey through the Chinese countryside which is full of monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. Naturally, as the group try to get Gizmo home, a great evil slowly hunts their trail.

The series was produced by Amblin Television with the help of Waner Bros. Animation. Tze Chun serves as the showrunner as well as an executive producer. He’s joined by Brendan Hay; Sam Register, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios President; and Darryl Frank with Justin Falvey, presidents of Amblin Television, as executive producers. Meanwhile, Dan Krall serves as supervising producer.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai is expected to drop on HBO Max next year and then later on Cartoon Network.

