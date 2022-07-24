Here’s The Queer Tea From Marvel’s Hall H Panel

What’s Queer About The MCU’s Phases 5

Hello Marvel fans, big and small! And a special hello you LGBTQ+ fans and fans of LGBTQ+ media! Yesterday, Marvel Studios held a Hall H panel at San-Diego Comic Con. As the brand under Disney has done before, Marvel came to play AND to build hype about its upcoming projects. That means dropping cast lists, showing trailers, revealing key characters, and announcing new projects.

But what does that mean for the fan of queer media? Were there any queer characters announced? Any LGBTQ+ actors getting the bag and getting billing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Well, let’s be real. There wasn’t a lot of news. But there WAS some queer news! Let’s talk about it.

Here’s your info dump on all things queer that came out of Marvel Studios at Hall H.

Jameela Jamil In She-Hulk

First, a new trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law was released last night. The upcoming Disney+ show will follow Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters. Walters is a single attorney in her 30s who’s related to Bruce Banner aka The Hulk. After receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Walters gains the power to become a powerful, 6-foot-7-inch, green superhero.

Back in June, it was announced that The Good Place and Legendary star Jameela Jamil would act in the series. Jamil will be playing the supervillain turned antihero Titania. While the character is not queer, Jamil, herself, is. In 2020, Jamil was cast as a judge for the HBOMax reality competition Legendary. After facing backlash for her casting, Jamil came out. Jamil specifically revealed that while she did not have prior experience with ball culture, she is bisexual, or possibly pansexual.

Jameela Jamil can be seen in the new trailer for She-Hulk and is being billed as a “rival” for the titular character. We can’t wait to see her in action on August 17.

Loki Season 2

Next on the list of queer representation in Marvel’s Phase 5, we have Loki Season 2. So far, nothing is known about the plot of the sequel season to the Disney+ show. BUT we do know that titular character Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, will obviously reappear. Last season, the show got buzz for confirming Loki as a genderfluid and a bisexual character. Will the show explore those aspects of the character more? We’ll see. If not, at least we know he’s a queer lead character.

Aneka In Wakanda Forever

This film is actually at the end of Phase 4, but go with us here since it was announced at the panel. Anyway, Aneka is arriving in the MCU’s Wakanda! Or, has she been there the whole time?

Back in June, it was announced that I May Destroy You star Michaela Coel would be acting in November’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But, the actress, writer, and producer’s role hadn’t been released. And last night, it was confirmed that Coel will play Aneka.

In Marvel Comics, Aneka is a member of the Dora Milaje. This elite group of female warriors are tasked with protecting the Wakandan royal family. Within the comics, Aneka is a combat instructor who comes into contact with every existing soldier and new recruit… such as Ayo. The two then develop a relationship. Ayo has already appeared in both Black Panther 1 and Captain America and the Winter Soldier. So Aneka coming to Wakanda is an exciting reveal. The new trailer for Wakanda Forever even shows quick shots of both Coel as Aneka and Ayo, played by Florence Kasumba.

Maybe Daredevil Too?

Now, this last one is a stretch. But, Daredevil: Born Again was announced for Spring 2024. The 18-episode series will see the return of Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio as Daredevil and Kingpin in their own show. Though, Cox already appeared in Spiderman: No Way Home and will appear in She-Hulk. Meanwhile, D’Onofrio appeared in last year’s Hawkeye show.

Nothing is known about the series’ plot. But, there’s a 1986 comic by Frank Miller that has the same name. However, a lot of the plot from that comic was already used in season three of the Netflix version of Daredevil. As such, there will probably be some mixing around of old and new plot points.

The reason we’re talking about it here, though, is the fact that Daredevil has direct ties to Jessica Jones. The last we saw, Matt Murdock’s (Daredevil’s real name) former partner Foggy Nelson made partner at another firm. This firm was run by Jeri Hogarth, ally to Jessica Jones and complicated lesbian lawyer. With 18 episodes, there room for a scene with Hogarth (played by Carrie-Anne Moss). But, there’s no word on this yet. Just a hope.

Queer Rep In Phase 5

Again, there wasn’t a lot of queer news this time at Hall H. But there was this much, at least, to discuss. Plus, that’s just the news that was confirmed at the panel. We still have that set leak hinting at some queer rep (warning: potential spoilers) in an upcoming Phase 5 project. But that’s not confirmed yet.

What was your favorite news from Marvel Studio's Hall H panel? Was it LGBTQ+ related or otherwise?