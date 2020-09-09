Brad Pitt Looks Hotter Than Ever In New Brioni Campaign: Watch

HOT

Credit: Orion Pictures

Brad Pitt is arguably one of the most attractive men in movie cinema history. I mean, the above photo of him in the 1994 film The Favor is a great example of that but boy oh boy has he aged wonderfully in the 26 years since then. 

The 56-year-old was serving fine as hell daddy realness in a fall/winter campaign video for Italian menswear couture house Brioni on Monday, September 7. 

The brief clip showed Brad walking away from the camera while dressed in one of their tailored suits. There was more for his millions of fans to ogle over as Brioni shared a separate photo of him modeling in one of their fab ensembles yesterday (see the scorching hot pic here). 

Brad has done a superb job at giving audiences what they want for nearly four decades now when it comes to him nearly showing off all of his goods. He’s put his amazing a** on display in several films throughout his illustrious career including Troy, Legends of the Fall and Kalifornia.

