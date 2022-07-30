Brad Pitt & Tom Cruise vs Sam Reid & Jacob Anderson in IWTV

Late American author Anne Rice’s classic 1976 novel ‘Interview with the Vampire’ was previously made into that 1994 cult classic film, and on October 2nd, the TV series adaptation will finally premiere on AMC.

In the 1994 film, Tom Cruise played the role of Lestat de Lioncourt while Brad Pitt took on the role of Louis de Pointe du Lac.

Interview With The Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (1994) pic.twitter.com/wVBgN21i59 — 이다 (@coolingclinic) July 20, 2022

Brad Pitt as Louis de Pointe du Lac in Interview with the Vampire (1994) pic.twitter.com/phWnK5xDWP — 𝔇𝔞𝔯𝔨 𖤐 𓃵 (@triiiplice) December 19, 2020

“Born as an 18th-century lord, Louis (Pitt) is now a bicentennial vampire, telling his story to an eager biographer. Suicidal after the death of his family, he meets Lestat (Cruise), a vampire who persuades him to choose immortality over death and become his companion. Eventually, gentle Louis resolves to leave his violent maker, but Lestat guilts him into staying by turning a young girl — whose addition to the “family” breeds even more conflict,” as per Rotten Tomatoes‘ ‘Interview with the Vampire’ movie synopsis.

Meanwhile, the upcoming eight-episode TV series adaptation is starring Australian actor Sam Reid and ‘Game of Thrones’ star Jacob Anderson. Lestat de Lioncourt is played by Reid, and his longtime companion Louis de Pointe du Lac is portrayed by Anderson.

The Rolin Jones-written show will be exploring the gay subtext of the original novel written by the late author Rice, who is a producer of the ‘Interview with the Vampire’ series prior to her passing.

During the recently held San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), the first trailer of the highly anticipated ‘Interview with the Vampire’ series was released, and it definitely excited more fans for its premiere!

For more imagery from the upcoming series, here’s a handful of shots.

#PROMO | A new promotional image of Louis de Pointe du Lac as portrayed by Jacob Anderson via @THR. View here: pic.twitter.com/pl1G49vBEC — Interview with the Vampire AMC Updates (@IWTVUpdates) July 23, 2022

Jacob Anderson as Louis in #InterviewWithTheVampire is already such a serve. pic.twitter.com/byQ0iPyqpG — Liz (@AtheistjLiz) July 23, 2022

EXT. | More promotional images via the previous article from @TVInsider: https://t.co/7w5OvPHoy0 pic.twitter.com/32svASD7p9 — Interview with the Vampire AMC Updates (@IWTVUpdates) July 23, 2022

♱ Interview With The Vampire ♱ 1994. 2022. pic.twitter.com/nhDk7CJptE — 𝔇𝔞𝔯𝔨 𖤐 𓃵 (@triiiplice) July 24, 2022

