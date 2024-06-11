Bretman Rock Shares His and New Boyfriend’s Adorable Love Story

Bretman Rock recently revealed how he first met his new boyfriend Justice Fester, and their love story will make you feel giddy with love for love. <3

The 25-year-old Filipino-American social media star hard launched his hot beau at the beginning of Pride Month by posting a series of photos and a video on Instagram.

Both of them have also shared a few videos with each other on their respective TikTok accounts:

In a recent appearance on Quenlin Blackwell’s YouTube channel, Bretman shared his and Justice’s adorable love story. He began,

“Do you believe in the red string or the string theory period? Like kind of like right person wrong time? Basically, I met this man six years ago [at a club]. I had no business being in the club.”

“And we saw each other, and I never really hit up on anybody, but I could tell that his friends were telling him to hit me up, but I was like, he just gives very hetero vibes, and I’m not about to get rejected by a hetero at the club,” the influencer continued.

With the help of his cousin Miss K, Bretman confirmed that Justice isn’t straight, so he made the first move. According to him,

“I slid in there and I was like, ‘What are we drinking?’ We took a shot, and then I put lip gloss on and he was like, ‘You’re making me self-conscious like I feel like my lips are dry.’ So I grabbed his face, kissed him [and] then we went to grab dinner, and it was so quiet. Because it was 12 of us at one long table, and we were so blackout drunk, we probably got like five words out of each other.”

Back then, their first encounter didn’t turn into something more, as a friend told Bretman that Justice was allegedly seeing someone else.

“Fast forward to six years later, I was watching Fallout… and the ending was so overwhelming so I had to pause halfway through the ending. I went scrolling on TikTok, and I saw this man’s [profile]. And I’m just staring at it, and I’m like, ‘Why does this man look so familiar?’ So I went to go to his Instagram page that [was] linked, and it [was] private. I was full-on ready to risk it all for this man. I don’t ever slide into anyone’s DMs,” he admitted.

Thereafter, Bretman found out that six years ago, Justice apologized to him for their awkward dinner and even asked if they could go out on a date via DM. And finally, six years after, he replied with:

“So I was like, ‘Is that date still on the table?’ and that very day we went on a date.”

“I feel like we caught up from where we left off, but even though we literally left off from the 10 words that we said to each other,” Bretman further shared.

You can check out his video with Quenlin here:

