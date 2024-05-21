‘Bridgerton’s Out Actor James Phoon on Potential Queer Storyline

James Phoon is known for starring in the hit Netflix show ‘Bridgerton’ where he is portraying the character of Harry Dankworth, who is described as “the hapless new husband to Prudence Featherington (Bessie Carter).”

The actor was born in 1994 in Worthing, Sussex, and he is of British and East Asian heritage. He attended the Guildford School of Acting where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Acting degree, which was awarded by the University of Surrey in 2015.

In the same year, Phoon made his professional stage debut as an understudy in Lord of the Flies at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and on tour. He appeared in a couple more stage productions thereafter, as well as did voice work for video games and animated shows.

The actor then starred as Hamish Campbell in the 2022 comedy-horror series ‘Wreck’, which marks his live-action television debut. Moreover, Phoon identifies as gay, and he recently talked about the potential major queer storyline in ‘Bridgerton’, which was previously mentioned by new showrunner Jess Brownell.

“I think Bridgerton does a lot of work in terms of putting this diversity at the forefront of its stories. Although it’s in fictional Britain, and the representation we see isn’t exactly the way that Britain was in the 1800s, these people did exist in terms of people of different races, people of different gender identities, people of different sexualities,” he told PinkNews.

The actor continued,

“Just because we haven’t heard about them before, and because the story and the spotlight hasn’t been on them, it doesn’t mean they didn’t exist, it just means we didn’t know about them. I think that’s really important.”

“So yes, I’m very excited about this queer story that Jess is teasing,” Phoon further expressed.

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, thepinknews.com, imdb.com