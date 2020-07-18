Brita Filter’s Mother Is Deployed To Texas To Treat COVID-19 Victims

Brita Filter may have come into RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 as the unofficial “Queen of New York City”, but the true queen of her own life is her mom, Kim Golden. While we didn’t get to meet the woman that brought Brita Filter into the world at the Season 12 Drag Race finale (most likely due to COVID-19 filming restrictions), Filter recently gave us an indication that she gets much of her fighting spirt direct from her mama; Golden has been deployed to San Antonio, Texas, a current hotbed of COVID-19 outbreaks, to work as a Respiratory Therapist.

Filter revealed on social media that her mother “made a deal with God a long time ago..she asked to let her live long enough to watch her kids become adults and she would in return, do all that she needed to do as a Respiratory Therapist to be there for people when they needed her”. Immediately, fellow New York City queen Jasmine Rice LaBeija commented “you are a superhero” and former Drag Race challenge participant (and now Drag Queen) Nebraska Thunderfuck tweeted “sending love and positive vibes to your Mother“.

Today, my Mom is being deployed by the USA government to San Antonio, Texas to work 12 day, 12 hour shifts back to back as a Respiratory Therapist because of how bad the cases are there. She told me she made a deal with God a long time ago… — Brita Filter (@thebritafilter) July 10, 2020

Eagle-eyed followers of Filter already know that this is not the first time we have gotten a peek into the life of “Mama Filter”. Golden joined Brita on the Fusion series Shade: Queens of NYC where she and her son emotionally discussed coming out, work/life balance and Filter’s career as one of the biggest drag queens in New York City

